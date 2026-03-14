Two decades after it revolutionised portable music, the iPod is experiencing an unlikely revival, this time among Gen Z. For a generation raised on smartphones, streaming platforms and algorithm-driven playlists, the appeal of a discontinued music device might seem surprising. Yet young listeners are increasingly rediscovering the joy of dedicated music players such as the Apple iPod Classic and Apple iPod Nano, seeking a simpler and more focused listening experience. Discontinued by Apple in 2022, the iPod has quietly returned as a cultural artifact, and for some, a lifestyle choice.

Beyond the Scroll

The biggest driver behind the resurgence is a growing desire among Gen Z to disconnect from the constant distractions of smartphones. Modern music listening largely happens through apps like Spotify or Apple Music, where songs are embedded in a broader ecosystem of notifications, social feeds and algorithmically recommended content. For many young users, the experience can feel overwhelming.

Devices like the iPod offer the opposite. They do one thing, that is, play music. There are no pop-up notifications, no social media alerts and no temptation to scroll endlessly. Instead, listeners engage directly with the songs they have intentionally chosen to store on the device.

The renewed interest is not just anecdotal. Online search and resale data suggest the trend is growing. Searches for the iPod and the Apple iPod Nano jumped in 2025, according to Google Trends. Data cited by Axios shows searches for the Classic and Nano models rose 25% and 20%, respectively, between January and October 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Apple discontinued making the iPod in 2022, and any versions available to buy are refurbished or resale items. Accordingly, resale platforms are seeing increased interest.

Refurbished electronics marketplace Back Market reports that sales of refurbished iPods have grown by an average of 15.6% annually since 2022.

The resurgence comes despite the continued dominance of streaming. In 2025, US on-demand audio streaming reached 1.4 trillion song streams, up from 1.3 trillion the previous year, according to industry data firm Luminate.

Appeal of intentional listening

Part of the attraction lies in how music is consumed on devices like the iPod. Streaming platforms encourage rapid discovery and skipping between songs. In contrast, loading music onto a portable music player requires deliberate choices: downloading tracks, organising playlists and curating a personal library. This process transforms listening into a more intentional activity. Users often report listening to full albums rather than skipping through individual tracks. The resurgence also intersects with a broader revival of retro technology.

Film cameras, cassette tapes and wired headphones have all reappeared as aesthetic and cultural markers among younger consumers.

Instagram reels or YouTube shorts are full of videos showing users customising refurbished iPods, transferring music libraries and decorating the devices with early-2000s style accessories. Ironically, many of these users were too young to experience the original iPod era. Instead, the devices represent a form of “inherited nostalgia”, a fascination with the early internet age, when technology felt simpler and perhaps more optimistic. The renewed interest in iPods is also part of a broader resurgence in dedicated music players. Companies continue to produce modern high-resolution audio players designed for serious listeners.

Sony, for example, still manufactures the Sony NW-A306 Walkman, part of its iconic Walkman lineup that dates back to 1979.

Unlike smartphones, which must juggle dozens of functions, dedicated players focus on storing and reproducing music at the highest possible fidelity. Many support high-resolution audio formats, up to 24-bit/ 192kHz and even DSD files, making them capable of powering premium headphones or feeding directly into hi-fi systems.

Another example is the Astell & Kern A&norma SR35, a high-end digital audio player aimed at audiophiles. Such devices typically offer large internal storage capacities, allowing users to carry extensive libraries of high-resolution albums. While older players relied purely on local files, modern models often include Wi-Fi connectivity and access to streaming platforms as well.

Despite the growing interest in dedicated music players, few users are abandoning streaming services altogether. Instead, many treat iPods or other portable players as companions to their smartphones. Streaming platforms remain the main way to discover new artists and tracks. But once listeners identify the music they truly love, they often transfer those albums to an offline device for distraction-free listening.

Ultimately, the iPod’s comeback speaks to a broader shift in how younger consumers view technology. In a world of constant connectivity, sometimes the most appealing technology is the one that simply plays music and nothing else.