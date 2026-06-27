Following the recent Telegram ban in India on account of the NEET-UG re-examinations, which was lifted on June 22, a report by app intelligence for Appfigures found that VPN app downloads on the very first day of the ban, June 16-17, had risen by 49% in the country. Downloads of major VPN apps climbed to 208,000 in a single day, from a recently recorded daily average of 139,000 daily downloads.

A VPN, or a virtual private network has become an increasingly important tool in any internet user’s arsenal. They give users the ability to protect their internet activity by encrypting a user’s internet traffic and routing it through a secure server, helping protect personal data from cybercriminals, internet service providers, and other third parties. Beyond security, VPNs are also used to access region-restricted content, protect public Wi-Fi connections, and maintain online privacy.

VPN adoption has been seeing a steady growth in India, with leading providers including NordVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN, ExpressVPN, and Private Internet Access or PIA emerging as some of the popularly preferred services amongst consumers and businesses alike. Besides the findings recorded by Appfigures this month, Proton VPN recorded an approximate 150% increase in registrations from India during the restriction period, and Surfshark reported increased connectivity from Indian users as well, while broader VPN app downloads across the country also reportedly rose significantly.

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For Indian users, and globally, too, Nord VPN remains one of the most popular VPN services. It is a large server network, with double VPN features and threat protection tools. It also has an independently audited no-logs policy (which indicates that the service is committed to not record user browsing habits, traffic contents, or IP addresses has been officially verified by a third-party firm). It is ranked among the best overall VPN solutions for privacy-conscious users. It allows for up to 10 device connections at the same time while in use.

Surfshark on the other hand allows unlimited device connections simultaneously under a single subscription. Features like ad blocking, multihop routing (data packets transmitted by relaying them through intermediate nodes), camouflage mode, and affordable pricing are also factors working in its favour when it comes to adoption in India, and globally.

ProtonVPN is another such example which is popular among users. This is more popular among professionals such as advocates, journalists and the like who rely heavily on research. Secure servers, open-source applications, and strong transparency practices are what draws preference for this network.

While Private Internet Access or PIA is preferred by advanced users due to its customisable settings and transparency features, Express VPN is also commonly used, with its user friendly interface and fast connection speeds.

From Entertainment to Security

While at one point VPNs were most routinely used for illegally streaming films and shows and downloading music, now their services are relevant for a number of additional factors — VPNs are increasingly being preferred by remote workers, students, and businesses seeking secure access to networks and cloud services. Rising cybersecurity reports have brought to light widespread attacks on VPN systems, which goes to show their importance and relevance in the internet age. The additional layer of secure authentication and regular software updates is frequently invaluable for internet users.

The demand for VPN has been elevated due to broader concerns about online censorship, digital access, and cross-border content restrictions. Global VPN usage data tracked by VPN service Windscribe found Indonesia to be the country with the highest VPN usage, followed by India, the United Arab Emirates, then Thailand and Malaysia. The report surmises that these increasing demands in these countries are largely due to periods of online content blocking and platform restrictions.

Data Retention Policies

In India, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team of CERT-In, the national nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, responsible for dealing with cybersecurity threats, hacking, phishing, and responding to computer security incidents to secure the nation’s cyberspace, introduced cybersecurity directions requiring certain service providers, including VPN operators, to retain customer information and logs for specified periods.

As a result, several international VPN companies removed their physical servers from India while continuing to serve Indian users through virtual servers. All of the aforementioned VPN services which are most popularly used in India feature in this list. PrivateVPN and Windscribe are two such VPNs with their physical servers still present here.

With online activity growing as rampantly as online hostility, with scamming, bullying, phishing, financial thefts, identity thefts among other risks, opting for an extra layer of protection on one’s internet activity is not out of the ordinary. As the risks posed by the internet do not show any signs of depleting in the near future, online safety depending largely on the users’ discretion, it remains to be seen whether websites and platforms will take reliable measures to assure users of the safety of their information shared, or more likely, will VPNs become a necessity for the regular researcher or even the habitual scroller?