The first wave of generative AI transformed workplaces by improving productivity in writing, coding, research and presentations. These tools impressed users with their ability to generate responses at remarkable speed and scale, often delivering results that would take humans far longer to produce. But the next phase of AI is moving beyond assistance into action. AI agents are emerging as digital co-workers capable of independently carrying out tasks, making decisions within defined rules and collaborating with humans to achieve business goals.

Unlike traditional software systems that operate through fixed instructions, AI agents can understand objectives, execute multi-step processes, conduct checks and update workflows with minimal human supervision. They are increasingly being integrated into customer service, hiring, finance reconciliations, help desks and vendor management processes. In many organisations, AI agents are no longer passive assistants but proactive participants capable of flagging exceptions, recommending next steps and coordinating with both humans and other AI systems.

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India has emerged as one of the fastest adopters of AI tools at a personal level, and the use of AI in workplaces is also accelerating rapidly. This raises a crucial question: are Indian corporates and employees prepared to work alongside digital co-workers? The challenge is not merely technological adoption, but organisational readiness to redefine workplace roles, responsibilities and performance expectations in an AI-enabled environment.

Supervision Mandate

The arrival of AI agents demands a rethink of human roles. Employees will increasingly be expected to supervise, guide and collaborate with AI systems rather than only execute routine processes themselves. Human judgement, creativity, ethical oversight and accountability will become even more valuable as repetitive and rule-based activities are automated.

At the same time, businesses must recognise that AI agents are not flawless. They lack emotions, contextual understanding and conscious decision-making abilities. Errors, biases and ethical concerns remain real risks. Organisations therefore need to train employees not only to use AI effectively, but also to ensure responsible supervision of these systems. Accountability for decisions supported by AI must continue to rest with humans.

Beyond Arbitrage

For India, where a large share of employment is linked to services and process-driven industries, AI agents are likely to reshape sectors such as retail, HR, healthcare, finance and IT services. Routine manual work based on predefined rules will increasingly be handled by digital systems. However, instead of viewing AI only through the lens of job displacement, Indian corporations can treat this as an opportunity to redesign workflows, improve productivity and create new forms of human-AI collaboration.

The global value of talent is also evolving. Competitive advantage will no longer come only from labour cost arbitrage, but from the ability to combine skilled human talent with efficient digital agents. Organisations that succeed will be those that empower employees with the ability to manage AI systems, apply sound judgement and take ownership of outcomes in an increasingly automated workplace. In the coming years, the most successful companies may not be those that simply adopt AI the fastest, but those that build workplaces where humans and digital co-workers can operate together effectively and responsibly.

The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.