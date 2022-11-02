Apple to enable 5G support on iPhone starting next week but it will only be available to these users

iPhone users will finally be able to use 5G services. Apple has said that it will release a beta update for iPhones that will enable 5G connectivity of the phone. However, the update will come to only those who are members of the Apple beta software program. The company is releasing the update as a beta run for the public before the broader rollout that is set to happen in December this year. The company has not revealed any date yet.

All iOS users who use Jio and Airtel and have participated in the Apple iOS 16 Beta software programme will be eligible to try out the 5G network on their iPhones. The beta users will get the network prior to all the other users who will get it by the end of the year. The final and stable software update will arrive sometime in December.

Apple’s beta programme allows beta users to check out the pre-release software and try out its feature ahead of its public rollout.

Users participating in this beta programme can give their feedback once the update is rolled out. For this, users will first need to enrol their iPhone device for the Apple Beta Software Programme which is open for everyone who have a valid Apple ID and who accepts Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process

While 5G service has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on October 1 during the 6th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress, currently Jio and Airtel are the only two telcos providing 5G services in India. Jio offers Stand Alone 5G services whereas Airtel delivers Non-Stand Alone 5G services in select cities for now.

