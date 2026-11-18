Apple has rolled out a redesigned Maps experience in India, adding over 300 three-dimensional (3D) landmarks, interactive street-level imagery and navigation features designed for Indian roads. The update also brings dual-language map labels, improved voice guidance, lane assistance and augmented reality (AR) walking directions.

The changes are aimed at making navigation easier in Indian cities and towns, where commuters often rely on familiar landmarks rather than road names to find their way.

Apple announced the rollout on November 18 through its official Newsroom. The company said the updated Maps experience offers more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks and shopping centres, along with improved navigation.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, and we are excited to bring an enhanced Maps experience to even more users with today’s rollout of the new map in India,” said Max Muller, Apple’s vice president of Apple Maps.

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“The new map offers some of our users’ favourite features like Look Around and AR Walking Directions, but we’ve also designed the map for India’s specific navigation needs, including enhanced Natural Language Guidance and customised dual-language labels,” Muller said.

Here is a look at the new features and how they could help Indian users:

What are the new features in Apple Maps?

The redesigned Apple Maps experience brings more detailed maps, street-level views and navigation tools. Some of the key additions include:

1. Over 300 3D landmarks

Apple has added over 300 three-dimensional landmarks across India. These visual representations, along with more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks and shopping centres, are designed to help users identify places and understand their surroundings.

2. Look Around for street-level views

Look Around provides interactive street-level imagery through high-resolution 3D photography. Users can explore streets and neighbourhoods before visiting them, with smooth transitions between locations.

The feature could help people identify building entrances, understand what a destination looks like or become familiar with an unfamiliar area before travelling. Apple said users anywhere in the world can use Look Around to explore locations in India.

3. AR Walking Directions

AR Walking Directions use the iPhone camera to guide people on foot. Users can raise their iPhones and scan nearby buildings. Maps identifies their position and displays step-by-step directions over the real-world view.

This could make it easier to navigate unfamiliar streets without constantly switching between the map and the surroundings.

4. Natural Language Guidance

Apple has introduced enhanced Natural Language Guidance to make driving instructions more familiar to Indian users.

Instead of relying only on road names, the app can refer to visible landmarks and familiar objects. For example, it may instruct a driver to “Turn right after the petrol pump”.

It can also use traffic signals and other points of interest to guide drivers. This could be useful in areas where roads have unclear names or people commonly use landmarks to describe directions.

5. Lane guidance

The feature tells drivers which lane to use before a turn or while approaching an elevated road. It could help commuters prepare for exits and junctions instead of changing lanes at the last moment.

How will Apple Maps help drivers and commuters?

Along with the new visual features, Apple has added tools for planning journeys, sharing travel information and navigating different modes of transport.

Feature What it does Multi-stop routing Allows users to plan a journey with up to 15 stops. Share ETA Lets users share their estimated arrival time with friends and family. Recipients can follow the journey and receive updated estimates if delays occur. Incident reporting Allows users to report accidents, road hazards and speed checks through Siri. They can also report when an incident has been cleared. Electric vehicle routing Helps drivers of certain electric vehicles plan journeys with charging stops, taking elevation changes and other factors into account. Cycling directions Provides information about elevation changes, bike lanes and stairs along a route. Custom Route Creation Lets users draw routes along roads or trails and save them for later. Preferred Routes Uses on-device intelligence to learn regular journeys, such as the commute between home and work, and preview them before departure.

Users can also create routes on a Mac or iPad and sync them with an iPhone to continue planning or navigating on another device.

Apple said the Preferred Routes feature processes personalised route information on the device.

Which Indian languages and cities does Apple Maps support?

Dual-language labels are among the features designed specifically for Indian users.

The feature displays map labels in the language selected on a user’s device and the local language of the region being viewed. For example, someone using an iPhone set to English could see labels in both English and Hindi while viewing Delhi. In Mumbai, the labels could appear in English and Marathi.

Apple Maps supports English and Hindi, along with 10 other Indian languages:

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Tamil

Telugu

Punjabi

Odia

Urdu

This could make it easier for users to identify local roads and places without relying entirely on English labels.

However, Apple said dual-language labels and enhanced Natural Language Guidance require iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 or macOS 27.2 and later.

Public transport and Indian Railways

The update also expands public transport information. Users in the following eight cities can use Apple Maps to plan journeys by public transport:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Mumbai

Pune

Apple has also added support for Indian Railways. Users can find nearby transit stations, pin frequently used routes and receive notifications when it is time to get off at their stop.

These features could help commuters plan journeys involving different modes of transport. However, Apple has not said that the update covers every city or all local transport services in India.

How does Apple Maps handle user privacy?

Apple has outlined several privacy measures built into its Maps service.

The company said users do not need to sign in to use Maps. Personalised features, such as suggested departure times for regular appointments, rely on on-device intelligence.

Apple also said that information collected when users search for locations, navigate routes or access traffic updates is associated with random identifiers that regularly reset.

The company uses a process called “fuzzing” to make a user’s location less precise on its servers. According to Apple, it converts the precise location from which a search originated into a less exact location within 24 hours.

These measures are part of Apple’s approach to separating location information from an identifiable user.

Can Apple Maps challenge Google Maps in India?

The latest rollout gives Apple Maps a wider range of navigation tools, particularly for users who need local-language support, landmark-based directions and street-level imagery.

Features such as multi-stop routing, public transport information and AR walking directions also expand its use beyond conventional driving navigation.

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However, the update alone does not establish whether Apple Maps can replace Google Maps for Indian users. That will depend on the accuracy of its road information, local coverage, traffic updates and how reliably it handles everyday journeys.

For now, the new features give iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch users more reasons to try Apple Maps. Its support for Indian languages and directions based on familiar landmarks also shows how the company is adapting its service to local travel needs.

The real test will be how well these features work on everyday routes, particularly in areas where road names, traffic conditions and navigation instructions can change quickly.