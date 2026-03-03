The iPhone 17e has been announced as the new addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. The new entry-level model builds on its predecessor with meaningful upgrades while maintaining the same accessible price point as before, i.e. $599. Apple says the iPhone 17e targets users seeking a modern, future-proof iPhone experience without the premium cost of flagship models.

Major upgrade in performance and connectivity

At the heart of the iPhone 17e is Apple’s latest A19 chip borrowed from the iPhone 17. The chip features a 6-core CPU that’s up to 2x faster than the iPhone 11, a 4-core GPU (iPhone 17 has 5-core GPU) supporting console-level gaming and ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for Apple Intelligence and generative AI tasks.

Complementing the A19 is the new C1X cellular modem also designed by Apple. It delivers up to 2x faster performance than the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e, matches speeds seen in the iPhone Air, and consumes 30% less energy than the modem in the iPhone 16 Pro—contributing to better battery efficiency and connectivity.

The device runs iOS 26, which introduces a Liquid Glass design for more expressive apps and deeper personalisation, alongside enhanced Apple Intelligence features such as Live Translation (across apps and AirPods), Visual Intelligence (on-device), Call Screening, and Hold Assist.

Advanced camera system

The iPhone 17e features a 48MP Fusion camera that promises to be a versatile 2-in-1 system. It captures photos at up to 48MP (or 24MP default). Apple states that it excels in low light with Night mode, offers advanced Portrait mode with bokeh and depth control, and supports optical-quality 2x Telephoto. Next-generation portraits can recognise people, dogs, and cats for smarter results.

Video capabilities include 4K Dolby Vision recording at 60 fps, Spatial Audio, Audio Mix, and improved wind noise reduction—making it ideal for content creators on a budget.

No change in design and display

The iPhone 17e sports a familiar 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits peak HDR brightness. It features the new Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, promising 3x better scratch resistance and reduced glare compared to the previous generation.

The body uses aerospace-grade aluminium with a premium matte finish and maintains IP68 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance. The iPhone 17e is available in classic black and white colours , plus a new soft pink.

Battery, charging and storage

Apple promises exceptional all-day battery life, thanks to the efficient A19 chip, C1X modem, and iOS 26 optimisations. Fast charging reaches 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W (or higher) adapter via USB-C, while MagSafe support enables up to 15W wireless charging with Qi2 compatibility, finally bringing the popular magnetic accessory ecosystem to the e-series.

A major value boost comes with double the starting storage: the iPhone 17e begins at 256GB (previously 128GB on entry-level models), with a 512GB option available as option.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the base 256GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 84,900 for the 512GB storage.