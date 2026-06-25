Indian consumers will have to pay up to Rs 70,000 more for select Apple MacBook and iPad models after the company passed on a global surge in memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI data centre boom. The price increase, however, does not extend to the iPhone, which is assembled in India, while the affected MacBooks and iPads continue to be imported.

Apple has raised the price of the MacBook Air to Rs 1.49 lakh from Rs 1.29 lakh, while the MacBook Pro now starts at Rs 2.39 lakh against Rs 1.69 lakh earlier. The iPad Air (128 GB) now costs Rs 74,900, up from Rs 59,900. Prices of the HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV have also been revised upward. The company said it had absorbed higher component costs for months but could no longer shield customers from an unprecedented increase in memory prices.

The increase comes as AI infrastructure spending by technology companies has tightened supplies of DRAM and NAND memory chips used in consumer electronics. Memory manufacturers have increasingly allocated production to AI servers, where demand has surged, leaving lower supplies for PCs, tablets and other devices. Industry tracker TrendForce estimates DRAM prices almost doubled in the first quarter of 2026 and are expected to rise sharply again in the current quarter, forcing electronics makers to reassess pricing.

While Apple has left iPhone prices unchanged for now, analysts expect the broader consumer electronics industry to face continued pricing pressure if memory costs remain elevated. Rival PC makers could also be forced to raise prices in the coming months as inventories purchased at lower component costs are exhausted.