Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday at the India AI Impact Summit, that tech developments from India have historically “set a standard for the global South,” adding that the AI firm plans to spread benefits from AI across the region “starting with India.”

Amodei , who was previously in Bengaluru for the Anthropic Builder Summit with key members of the firm’s leadership team praised the enthusiasm among the tech community here. “The energy and ambition in this room and across India are incredible,” he said. “I’ve been spent the last few days meeting with Indian builders and enterprises, and the energy to build together here is palpable, unlike anywhere else.”

He also praised the tech footprint and widespread adoption in the country. “There is so much technical potential and technical adaptiveness in India. It actually almost seems like a perfect case study for the idea that AI could really accelerate economic growth, because it seems like the base ingredients are, kind of, all there, and AI could help to tie them together,” Amodei said.

He added that India was one of the few countries in the world which could be seeing between 20 – 25% growth, which is unusual for the rest of the world but he said he was “very bullish” on the projection.

Regarding impact on jobs from AI, Amodei noted that these concerns were particularly larger for India due to potentially massive economic displacement. “The signature of this technology is gonna be that it greatly grows the economic pie for the whole world. The huge upside is because of the opportunity for catch-up growth, …but, there things are going to change, and there is some potential for disruption,” he said.

He also warned issues around the autonomous behaviour of AI models which could risk being misused by individuals and governments too. “India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks,” he stated.

Anthropic has also announced a new office in Bengaluru.