Amazon boss issues warning for staff opposing back to office mandate- Your job is in jeopardy!

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy is talking tough to staff seeking to continue work from home. Earlier this year, Jassy communicated to the company’s workforce that a presence in the office for a minimum of three days every week was expected. However, this directive triggered substantial dissent, leading to protests and resignations as employees resisted the prospect of relocating to central offices. A recent report now asserts that Jassy has escalated the situation by cautioning employees that their jobs are in jeopardy unless they comply with the office return mandate.

The warning reportedly took the form of a stern declaration during a meeting earlier in the current month. Jassy, as cited by Business Insider, stated, “It’s not going to work out for you.” He emphasized the crucial nature of the principle “disagree and commit,” contending that if employees were unable to align with this ethos, their tenure at Amazon might be untenable. He underlined the company’s intention to revert to an in-office model for a minimum of three days weekly, characterizing the move as a “judgment call.”

Jassy’s stance underscored the company’s stand that while dissent was allowed, alignment with the company’s evolving framework was imperative. He further indicated that those who were disinclined to embrace this shift could opt to leave the organization. The CEO expressed, “It’s not right for all of our teammates to be there three days a week and for people to refuse to do so.

“Amazon’s call for an in-office presence gained momentum in February, with a directive for employees to resume office work for at least three days each week starting from May. This approach mirrors that of other prominent tech giants like Google, which have also required a return to physical office spaces and adopted measures to enforce compliance.

A separate report from the same publication unveiled Amazon’s proactive measures in dealing with employees who resisted returning to office premises. Leaked messages indicated that the company would initiate a “voluntary resignation” process for those not willing to relocate to the designated central hubs for work. Additionally, the company began issuing warnings to employees who displayed inadequate in-person attendance, demonstrating its determination to uphold the new working model.