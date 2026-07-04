The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) has begun discussions on a standalone law to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), marking a significant shift in the government’s approach after months of maintaining that existing legal provisions were adequate to deal with AI-related risks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CII Cybersecurity 360 Summit on Friday, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the ministry believes the time has come to examine a dedicated legislative framework for AI as the technology evolves rapidly.

“Existing laws have helped address initial AI-related concerns, but now the time has come to look at a separate legislation and see how this is done,” Krishnan said.

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He said the ministry had already initiated discussions on the issue and would prepare draft legislation at the official level when appropriate. However, the timeline for introducing and passing the legislation would depend on the broader legislative process.

“The time is getting right,” Krishnan said, adding that the minister had already indicated that a new law would be brought in when required.

Outgrowing the IT Rules

So far, the government has relied on existing statutes, including the IT Rules, to deal with AI-related concerns such as deepfakes, misinformation and labour market disruption. Krishnan said these frameworks had been effective in addressing the initial challenges posed by AI, but the technology had now reached a stage where a dedicated legal framework deserved consideration.

The remarks represent a clear departure from MeitY’s earlier position. In recent months, the ministry had consistently maintained that existing laws, including the IT Rules and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, were sufficient to regulate issues arising from AI, including privacy, misinformation and algorithmic bias, and that there were no immediate plans for a separate AI legislation.

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U-Turn on Compliance

The change in stance follows comments by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month that India may require a fresh legal framework for AI. Vaishnaw had said that the IT Act, 2000, was enacted long before the emergence of generative AI and that the new technology warranted a dedicated law.