Every sector the world over, almost without exception, has been touched with artificial intelligence. The healthcare industry is no stranger to AI, continuing its attempts to integrate AI into its functioning without compromising quality of care provided, and in many cases with great success. Bengaluru’s multi-specialty hospital SuperHealth has recently launched SuperOS, an agentic AI operating system that is built to run a hospital from end-to-end. So far this system is only a month old, and has been launched at SuperHealth’s flagship hospital in Bengaluru.

The SuperOS platform is designed as a full-stack system that aids in nearly every part of hospital operations, including outpatient consultations and diagnostics, surgical workflows, discharge summaries.

It can understand 15 Indian languages. While other Indian hospitals are yet to adopt such advanced operating systems, they have taken up other AI-assisted functions and aids to run alongside them during the process of treatment.

Full-Stack Automation

The St John’s Research Institute in Bengaluru, in partnership with French startup H Company, is endeavouring to do something similar.

The institute, along with H Company, is working to devise AI-driven solutions to lessen the administrative burden on medical and clinical staff. It will be tailored to the St John’s technology platform and will be able to perform automated tasks in resource allocation and management in a live hospital environment.

An analysis report published by Deloitte in February shared that 85% of healthcare leaders said they would be investing in agentic AI in the next two or three years. And nearly 61% of them are already in the process of building AI initiatives, according to the report.

Noida-based chain Clearmedi Healthcare hospitals this year became equipped with WellnessGPT, developed in collaboration with HeyDoc AI. The WellnessGPT is an agentic AI ecosystem that is meant to aid hospital operations and patient journeys.

The system launched with two agents in play, with more coming in due course. These agents are currently a booking agent that streamlines access to care, and a patient channelling system that applies symptoms-to-specialty logic to direct patients to the right experts.

Scaling Specialised Care

In 2025, Delhi-based healthtech platform Tulu Health launched its AI agent platform for hospitals and patients, one among the first in India. The platform’s tagline read, “tailored for hospitals, built for patients”. The platform can expand patient reach, enhance care flow, and automate workflows through white-labeled AI agents that plug into systems like electronic health records, customer relationship management, internal operations databases, and WhatsApp as well.

For patients it aids with AI-assisted decision-making, cashless support for pre- and post-hospitalisation, and real-time access to financial options, among other benefits. It is being pilot tested and readied for wider adoption across a number of hospitals at present.

Blod.in, launched in Chennai in 2023, is also looking forward to expanding to over 15 more blood banks and 100 more hospitals across states as well now that it has been acquired by Mumbai-based Lytus Technologies, complete with its AI-driven blood management system.

Blod+ is India’s first on-demand blood component management and logistics platform. Blod.in’s AI engine, optimises blood inventory forecasting, real-time supply-demand mapping, and last-mile routing for temperature-sensitive deliveries.

Many such examples exist, which are still in development or in the nascent stages of planning, if the numbers reported by Deloitte are any indication. AI in healthcare has certainly come a long way from chatbots on health apps, and ChatGPT reliance for symptom-based curiosities or AI-generated diets based on inputs such as one’s height and weight. The concern with AI in healthcare has always been with it potentially replacing doctors one day — that day, however, seems far off if not entirely unlikely.

Agentic AI platforms and ecosystems for hospitals are being developed with an express focus on lightening the load on doctors and hospital workers. This is a true need as the doctor to patient ratio in India is 1:811, as published by the Press Information Bureau in a 2025 report. While medical workers are in clear need of some respite, patients are in equal need of swift and adequate care. Whether these new agentic AI systems will be successful in bridging that gap will become apparent soon.