Artificial intelligence could look very different by 2030 as companies develop more autonomous systems, invest heavily in computing infrastructure and governments introduce new rules for increasingly capable models.

Former Google DeepMind research engineer Bilal Chughtai warned that AI could potentially “kill us all”. Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger personally estimated a more than 10% chance of AI causing human extinction within the next decade, reported Reuters and The Washington Post.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, however, has rejected the most extreme scenario, saying there was effectively a zero per cent chance of AI ending the world by 2030, reported Bloomberg.

So why has 2030 become such an important benchmark? Governments, technology companies and researchers are increasingly using the end of the decade as a planning horizon for assessing AI’s potential impact on jobs, economies, energy demand, regulation and geopolitics.

The UK Government Office for Science’s updated “AI Scenarios 2030” report, published on June 15, does not predict what will happen. Instead, it sets out different possible futures and says AI could have a “profound impact” by 2030.

Here are five changes that could shape the AI landscape by the end of the decade.

1. Could AI take on more work?

The biggest shift could be the amount of work AI performs without constant human instructions. Today’s generative AI tools can write, create images, analyse information and generate code. The next stage involves AI agents that can receive a broader goal, break it into tasks, use software and tools, check results and continue working with limited human intervention.

The UK Government’s 2030 scenarios place this shift at the centre of their analysis. AI systems already operate with high autonomy in some areas and outperform experts in certain domains. By 2030, they could handle a wider range of cognitive and professional tasks.

That could affect software development, research, customer service, finance, legal work and administration.

It does not necessarily mean humans will disappear from these jobs. AI could instead handle routine and execution-heavy work while people retain responsibility for decisions, relationships and strategy.

But the labour market could still change significantly. The UK report says AI could cause substantial labour displacement while also complementing workers and creating new employment opportunities.

The result could be a workplace where one person equipped with powerful AI tools can perform work that previously required several people, changing hiring patterns, salaries and the skills employers demand.

2. Impact on economy

AI’s economic impact could extend well beyond individual productivity tools. Companies are investing heavily in AI because they expect it to help them produce more with fewer resources. More capable systems could eventually automate larger parts of entire business processes.

The UK Government’s scenarios identify productivity and economic growth as major potential benefits. One scenario envisages an economic boom in which humans remain involved in most tasks, while another involves rapid AI progress, widespread labour displacement and economic tensions.

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The gains could also become concentrated. The UK report says the frontier AI market is likely to remain dominated by a relatively small number of large technology companies, potentially directing a significant share of economic gains towards companies, investors and those controlling critical inputs such as computing power.

OpenAI expects negative free cash flow of about $278 billion between 2026 and 2030 as it invests heavily in computing capacity and infrastructure, reported the Financial Times.

That scale of spending illustrates why 2030 is becoming an important financial horizon for the AI industry.

3. Energy race

The AI race is increasingly becoming an energy race. Large AI models require massive computing infrastructure, which consumes significant amounts of electricity. As companies build more data centres, access to reliable and affordable power could become a major constraint on AI expansion, reported the Financial Times.

That could influence where AI infrastructure is built. Countries may have skilled engineers and advanced technology but still struggle to operate large AI systems at scale without sufficient electricity and data-centre capacity.

The Financial Times reported earlier in September that the US and China control close to 90% of global compute, investment and notable foundation models. Countries including India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan and nations across Europe are also investing in data-centre infrastructure.

This could make electricity infrastructure a strategic asset. Governments may increasingly compete not only for AI talent and semiconductor technology but also for power generation, transmission networks, land and data-centre capacity.

By 2030, energy policy and AI policy could therefore become increasingly interconnected.

4. Changes in AI rules

The next major change could come from governments. As AI systems become more capable and autonomous, governments will have to decide how they should be tested, monitored and controlled.

OpenAI said on September 9 that it wanted mandatory national AI safety requirements in the US. Its proposal included capability-based rules, independent assessments, cybersecurity protections and incident reporting for advanced AI systems.

The US debate remains divided. House Speaker Mike Johnson rejected a moratorium on AI development, arguing that the US could lose its competitive edge to China, reported Reuters. He also supported safeguards such as independent auditors and greater transparency from AI developers.

The UK has taken a scenario-based approach, with its June 2026 report examining several possible futures rather than predicting a single outcome.

By the end of the decade, governments may have to determine who is responsible when an AI agent causes harm, what tests powerful models must pass before release and how companies should report serious incidents.

International coordination could become another challenge as the US and China compete over advanced chips, technology transfer, military applications and AI regulation.

5. Geopolitical weapon

AI is increasingly becoming part of competition between countries. The US and China are investing in AI models, semiconductor technology, computing infrastructure and talent because the technology could influence both economic growth and national security.

Washington and Beijing remain divided over advanced chips, technology transfer and regulation. The UK Government’s 2030 scenarios also identify international cooperation as one of the major uncertainties shaping AI’s future.

One possible future involves greater cooperation, another involves intensified competition and militarisation. If advanced AI becomes increasingly important to defence, intelligence, cyber operations, manufacturing and scientific research, access to the most capable systems could provide strategic advantages.

That creates a difficult balance for governments. Moving too slowly could leave countries behind in a global technology race, while moving too quickly could increase the risk of deploying systems before their behaviour is fully understood.

Why 2030 matters

The recent warnings about AI risks do not establish that AI will cause a catastrophe by 2030. Hubinger’s estimate is his personal assessment, while Huang has rejected the most extreme scenario. The UK government’s scenarios are also explicitly not predictions.

What is already visible, however, is the scale of change AI is creating.

Companies are investing heavily in computing infrastructure. AI is increasing demand for electricity and data centres. Businesses are experimenting with increasingly autonomous systems. Governments are considering new safety and transparency requirements. And major powers are treating AI as an important part of economic and national-security competition.

That is why 2030 matters. It is close enough to influence investment and policy decisions being made today, while still leaving room for several different outcomes.

Disclaimer: The changes discussed in this article are possible scenarios based on current research, industry developments and expert assessments. They are not guaranteed outcomes, as AI technology and policy are evolving rapidly. This article is intended for informational purposes only. Financial Express does not encourage or discourage any particular view, decision or course of action based on the scenarios discussed.