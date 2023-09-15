scorecardresearch
After Reliance Jio, DoT sends ‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ text messages to Airtel, Vodafone users

Have you just received an ’emergency alert: severe’ text message? Well, you are not the only one. In a bid to test the emergency alert system, the Department of Telecommunication is sending alerts to the mobile phone users across India. After Reliance Jio and BSNL, users of Airtel and Vodafone also reported receiving such ’emergency’ messages. The emergency flash message was sent both in English and Hindi.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” the alert message read.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 12:29 IST

