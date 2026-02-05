Addverb, an industrial robotics and automation company, has unveiled Elixis-W, its first Made-in-India wheeled humanoid robot. This development marks a significant step towards integrating Physical AI into industrial shop floors through autonomous operation, adaptive mobility, and safe human-robot collaboration.

By enhancing cognition, mobility, and dexterity, the wheeled humanoid surpasses traditional automation methods, enabling robots to operate autonomously in unstructured environments and collaborate safely with humans on complex tasks.

Brains of Elixis-W

The robot features wheeled adaptive mobility that is optimised for efficient navigation across factory floors and warehouse layouts. Its Physical AI-ready architecture supports learning, reasoning, and contextual adaptation to dynamic processes. Elixis-W is equipped with dual-arm capabilities, each with five-fingered dexterous hands for executing complex, collaborative tasks with precision.

It also boasts dual NVIDIA Jetson Orin/Thor intelligence units, providing high-performance computing power for advanced perception, planning, and control. Sangeet Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Addverb, stated that the wheeled humanoid is designed to navigate complex industrial environments and manage tasks that are repetitive, risky, or physically demanding. This allows human workers to concentrate on decision-making and higher-value activities.

Beyond Humanoids

In addition to this breakthrough, the company showcased two next-generation intralogistics solutions: the Cruiser 360, a 4-Way Pallet Shuttle, and the FlowT, an Autonomous Forklift. The 4-Way Pallet Shuttle is engineered for high-density, multi-directional pallet movement, optimising storage and accelerating retrieval, while the Autonomous Forklift ensures safe and flexible material handling in dynamic warehouse and factory environments. Trakr, a quadruped robot, also showcased its capabilities, demonstrating agility, navigation intelligence, and the ability to operate safely alongside humans, giving visitors a live glimpse into the future of collaborative, autonomous warehouse operations.

Addverb began its journey with warehouse automation and has now expanded into humanoid robotics. Their portfolio includes autonomous mobile robots, sorting robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, and picking technologies. They serve clients such as Reliance, HUL, PepsiCo, Maersk Mondial Relay, DHL, Flipkart, ITC, Unilever, Patanjali, Marico, PAR Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson.