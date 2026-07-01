Reliance Industries-backed robotics and industrial automation company Addverb plans to launch a fully two-legged humanoid robot by the end of 2026 as it expands beyond warehouse automation into advanced robotics, a segment expected to see rapid growth globally over the next decade.

The Noida-based company, which is also looking to raise $100 million, plans to begin customer trials and proof-of-concept deployments of the humanoid next year before scaling commercial deployments, Prateek Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer, told Fe.

“Humanoids are not a pivot for us. They are a natural extension of the automation journey we have been on for the last decade,” Jain said. “Earlier this year we launched Dynamoid, which combines a robotic upper body with a mobile robotic base. By the end of 2026, we plan to launch a fully two-legged humanoid.”

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Targeting Global Warehouses

The company expects factories, warehouses, e-commerce fulfillment centres and quick commerce operations to emerge as the first large commercial applications for humanoid robots, particularly for repetitive and physically demanding tasks. Jain said high employee attrition in warehouses was creating a strong business case for automation, with functions such as picking, sorting and material movement likely to be among the earliest use cases.

Addverb is simultaneously raising $100 million, with most of the proceeds earmarked for strengthening its advanced robotics business. Besides expanding research and development capabilities in India and overseas, the company plans to invest in startups developing critical robotics components to build a domestic supply chain. “The software stack is equally important because that’s what makes the hardware intelligent. We will continue investing significantly in R&D and talent,” Jain said.

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While India will remain an important market over the long term, Jain expects developed markets to adopt humanoids faster. Europe and the US will be the company’s primary overseas markets, with demand emerging not only from manufacturing but also from elderly care and assistive applications. In the longer run, he sees home automation becoming a significant opportunity, with humanoids capable of assisting in household chores such as cleaning, laundry and kitchen work.

Overcoming Supply Chain Hurdles

Jain acknowledged that building a robotics manufacturing ecosystem in India remains challenging because many critical components continue to be imported. While Addverb manufactures most mechanical parts in-house or sources them locally, actuators and advanced sensors are still largely imported. He said government incentives and collaboration between industry and research institutions would be key to developing a domestic ecosystem. “India has already demonstrated its manufacturing capabilities in the automotive sector. Robotics can follow a similar path, although it will take time before 90-95% of a humanoid can be built within the country,” he said.