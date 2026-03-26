Accenture has announced a new cybersecurity solution, Cyber.AI, powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI model, aimed at helping organisations transition to AI-driven security operations.

The solution features proprietary AI agents — including Agent Shield, part of the Cyber.AI Secure AI and Agents capabilities — designed to help client organisations protect, identify, monitor, and govern autonomous AI agents in real time.

According to a statement from Accenture, the Claude AI model analyses large volumes of security data to deliver contextual insights across the entire security lifecycle. Cyber.AI leverages Claude’s built-in guardrails and strengthens them with enterprise-grade governance frameworks and controls. Agent Shield, in particular, ensures AI agents operate in line with organisational policies and safety protocols.

Scaling the Perimeter

Accenture said it has already deployed the solution internally to secure 1,600 applications and more than 500,000 APIs, resulting in significant operational efficiencies and risk reduction. The company noted that scan turnaround times have been reduced from three to five days to under an hour, while security testing coverage has increased from around 10% to over 80%. Service delivery has also improved by 35%, contributing to consistent year-on-year cost reductions.

“Adversaries are using AI to compress attack timelines from weeks to hours, while traditional controls are built for human-speed threats,” said Damon McDougald, global Cybersecurity Services lead at Accenture. “With Anthropic’s Claude at the core of Cyber.AI, we can help organisations operate at machine speed and scale, while ensuring the AI systems they deploy are secure and governed from day one.”

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“Cybersecurity demands AI that can reason across vast amounts of data, act autonomously through complex workflows, and operate within strict governance boundaries,” said Michael Moore, head, Cybersecurity Products, Anthropic. “That’s what Claude was built for—and it’s why we’re seeing security operations as one of the most impactful applications of agentic AI. Accenture is putting that to work at scale for some of the world’s most complex enterprises.”