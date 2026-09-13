The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 pack a lot into a compact pair of wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 3,299, they offer upto 52 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), 12 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.1 and dual-device connectivity. The ANC does a good job of reducing everyday background noise, particularly during travel or in busy surroundings. It does not shut out the outside world completely, but the difference is noticeable.



The sound is tuned towards the bass, making these earbuds well suited to pop, electronic music and movies. The 12 mm drivers deliver enough punch without drowning out vocals, while spatial audio adds a wider soundstage in supported games and content. Call quality is also quite good. The six-microphone setup, with three microphones on each earbud, works with the company’s clear-call algorithms to keep voices audible when there is background noise.

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Battery life is another strong point. The earbuds offer upto 54 hours of playback with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge can deliver upto 11 hours of listening. The 47 ms low-latency mode should appeal to mobile gamers, and the earbuds are light at 4.3g each. The IP55 rating provides some protection against dust and water, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.



The AI Translate and AI Assistant features are useful extras, though they are unlikely to be the main reason to buy these earbuds. What matters more is that the Nord Buds 4 get the essentials right: comfortable design, effective ANC, lively sound, strong battery life and reliable connectivity. They are not aimed at audiophiles, but for everyday listening, calls and casual gaming, they offer a good balance of features and performance.

KEY FEATURES

IP55 dust and water resistance

Up To 52 dB real-time active noise cancellation

54 hours of total playback

Bluetooth 6.1 with dual-device connection

Estimated price: Rs 3,299