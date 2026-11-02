A smartwatch is most useful when it helps you understand your health and daily habits without making things complicated. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 aims to do that, with features to track sleep, monitor vital signs and help you make better choices about your routine. Its focus on health, along with a rugged design and outdoor features, makes it more than just a watch for counting steps.



The watch has a sturdy, cushion-shaped design, with a Grade-4 titanium case and sapphire crystal glass protecting the display. It feels premium and less bulky on the wrist. The orange Quick Button adds a touch of colour and gives quick access to selected functions. The 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display is another highlight. With peak brightness of upto 5,000 nits, the screen should be easy to read even in bright sunlight.

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Health tracking is the watch’s biggest draw. The Galaxy AI Energy Score gives you an idea of how ready you are for the day, based on factors such as sleep, physical activity and other health measurements. It can help you decide whether to go ahead with a demanding workout or take it easy. However, the score is best used as a guide, not a final verdict on how you feel.



Sleep tracking and coaching are useful additions. The watch helps you understand your sleeping patterns and identify areas that may need attention. If you often wake up feeling tired, checking your sleep data over several nights may help you spot patterns. You can then make simple changes, such as going to bed at a regular time.



Blood pressure monitoring and ECG are other useful features. They offer more ways to keep track of your heart health. The ECG feature works through the Samsung Health Monitor app. To set it up and sync ECG reports, you need to pair the watch with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 9.0 or later. These features can help you keep an eye on your health, but they should not replace medical tests or a doctor’s advice.



The Vitals feature and Heart Health Score bring different health measurements together, giving you a broader view of your health trends. This can be useful if you want to understand how your sleep, activity and other readings change over time. The idea is to help you make better choices and build a more regular exercise and sleep routine.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is designed to handle more than everyday wear. Its 10 ATM water resistance, IP69K rating and MIL-STD-810H certification point to a watch built for tough conditions. It also has an EN13319 dive-ready certification for depths of up to 40 metres. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts may find the GPX route navigation useful, while the 86dB emergency siren adds another safety feature.



Battery life is important, especially if you want to track your sleep without charging the watch every night. Its 800mAh battery is rated to last up to 60 hours, or about two and a half days, depending on usage. Fast charging can take the battery to around 40% in 30 minutes, which is handy when you need a quick charge before heading out.



At ₹64,999, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is a premium purchase. Its appeal lies in the combination of health tracking, a sturdy build and features designed for outdoor use. If you want more than basic fitness tracking, there is plenty to explore here. The real value, however, lies in using the information it provides to develop better daily habits, rather than relying on the readings alone.



KEY FEATURES

Design: Titanium cushion-shaped case with sapphire crystal glass

Display: 1.52-inch Super AMOLED screen

Processor: Snapdragon Wear Elite

Operating system: Wear OS 7

2 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Battery: 800 mAh capacity, upto 60 hours of use

Health & outdoor tools: Galaxy AI energy score, sleep coaching, blood pressure tracking, ECG, vitals, heart health score, GPX route navigation, emergency safety siren

Estimated price: ₹64,999

