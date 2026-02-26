India’s engineering talent pool may be significantly overestimating its own AI readiness, according to a new joint study by edtech firm Scaler and CyberMedia Research (CMR) released on Thursday.

The study, which surveyed 400 experienced software engineers and tech recruiters, found that while 89% of engineers consider themselves AI-ready, only 19% are deeply engaged in building AI/ML systems. The researchers describe this as a “confidence-capability gap”, a divergence between self-assessed proficiency and demonstrable, hands-on expertise.

Recruiter Reality Check

The gap has direct consequences for hiring. The study found 86% of recruiters report difficulty finding genuinely AI-skilled candidates, prompting companies to shift away from self-reported credentials toward practical validation — technical tests, real-world projects, and depth of problem-solving. For engineers who lack applied experience, that shift raises the bar considerably.

Time and Cost

The primary obstacles to upskilling are structural. Among the engineers surveyed, 55% cited time constraints due to work demands, and 49% pointed to the cost of quality training programmes as significant barriers. The study notes that these hurdles persist even among “highly motivated professionals,” suggesting intent alone is insufficient without institutional support.

“The study clearly shows India’s AI confidence-capability gap: immense enthusiasm for AI, but a real lack of great, hands-on skills to build and own AI systems,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler, adding that the gap “threatens individual careers and India’s tech leadership.”

Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CyberMedia Research, characterised the dynamic as a “signal versus substance” paradox. “This divergence is distorting hiring signals and creating friction for both employers and candidates,” he said, while noting that India has a clear opportunity to convert its scale of engineering talent into execution-led capability if learning pathways mature.