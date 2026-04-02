Amid rising cyber threats and tighter regulatory norms 63SATS Cybertech has renewed its strategic partnership with CyberSec India Expo 2026 for the second consecutive year, strengthening efforts to advance India’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity ecosystem.

The alliance reflects a growing shift towards integrated, ecosystem-led approaches to building resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure.

Through this association, 63SATS will contribute its expertise across security operations, threat intelligence, and risk mitigation, while engaging with industry stakeholders on addressing current and emerging cybersecurity challenges.

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion, said, “As digital adoption accelerates across sectors, with India’s digital economy projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and over 900 million internet users driving unprecedented data exchange, cybersecurity is becoming central to sustaining trust and business continuity.”

Neehar Pathare, Managing Director, CEO & CIO, 63SATSCybertechadded, “As India advances into a new era of digital governance with the rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework, organisations are being held to significantly higher standards of accountability and compliance.”

The expo, scheduled for April 23–24, 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will bring together CISOs, CIOs CTOs DPOs, policymakers, security leaders, enterprise decision-makers, and technology providers to examine emerging risks, regulatory developments, and advanced defence strategies shaping the digital economy.