Zuck calls off fight with Musk upon no confirmation, Musk hints everything is on track but what is actually happening?

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are two sides of the same coin because it’s either Musk or Zuck pulling the other one’s leg. It’s safe to say the much-anticipated ‘cage fight’ finds its foundation with Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to launch a Twitter (now, X) rival.

It all began when an account on X named Mario Nawfal on June 21 wrote, “META to Release “Twitter Rival” Called THREADS,” and it went on to write that Meta is the same company that has (previously) copied “Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.”

This obviously caught X Boss’s attention and he responded to the post – “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.” Another user ‘frankenbeans’ responded, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the Jujutsu now. (sic)” That’s when Musk challenged Zuck, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

However, close to two months now the fight has seen multiple delays and “excuses”.

Reportedly, Elon Musk recently underwent an MRI check-up and claimed that he may require surgery before “the fight can happen”. He added that the recovery will “take a few months.”

Mark Zuckerberg took a jibe at X boss that he “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” adding that “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.” “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” he added.

This comes in response to Musk’s post on X where he claimed of speaking to Italy PM and Minister of Culture and emphasizing location and event details. “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” adding that “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.”

