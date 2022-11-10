Zoom goes after Google with mail and calendar, other features

Zoom at this year’s annual event – Zoomtopia 2022 launched several new features to enhance user experience.



Zoom has come up with Zoom Virtual Agent which will virtually solve all customer requests. Other than this, the company has also come up with Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar which will soon be out. Zoom Mail will help with exchanging emails while Zoom Calendar will help in booking appointments, both integrated together. It is anticipated that by introducing this feature, Zoom has tried copying Google Meet.



Speaking of other features, the following is the list which the company announced at the event:



Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar (Beta):



The company announced it will provide both these services targeting small-to medium-business customers who value email privacy which soon is available to users. The company in its blog has stated that it will provide a Zoom Mail service where the exchanging of mail will be end-to-end encrypted.



While the Zoom Calendar service helps users in booking appointments and booking slots.



Zoom Spots



According to the blog, Zoom Spots will come in early 2023. This feature is designed as a virtual coworking space. This space will allow users to chat with colleagues 24X7. This feature will also encourage remote work.



Zoom Team Chat



This feature is expected soon. This feature will combine both in-meeting chats and Team Chats in one place.



Upon enabling this feature, all meeting conversations will be visible in Team Chat under a group which will be dedicated only to the meeting. This will keep the conversations going.



Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will launch Team Chat translation by next year. Users will also be able to schedule chats to be sent later. This will help them better align with team member’s time zone etc.



Zoom Phone



The company has brought Phone and Team Chat together so that it will be easy to collaborate throughout the day. Additionally, users will also be able to create one-click chat messages for times when they are unable to attend the calls.



Zoom Meetings



With Zoom Meetings, users will get the Smart Recordings feature which will allow them to record meetings, and watch them later with chapters, similar to what happens on YouTube.



Users will also get meeting templates which will come with different customisable types of meetings such as training sessions or all-hands meetings.



Lastly, avatars are where users will be able to choose from different types of avatar options depending on how they want to look.



Zoom Virtual Agent



Zoom has come up with this feature which will virtually solve all customer requests without actually involving contact centre agents.



This feature will work around AI and chatbot solutions that will use natural language processing and machine learning to interpret what the customers are asking. The company also claims that this service will provide instant and accurate responses.

