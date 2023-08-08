Zoom, company that thrived on work-from-home is asking employees to return to office; know reason why

Zoom is finally putting an end to its work from home policy for its employees. In a surprise move, the company that helped make remote work possible for millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking its employees to start coming back to the office.

According to Business Insider report, the company has said that employees who live a “commutable distance” which is within 50 miles of a Zoom office will be required to work there at least two days a week. This applies to all 8,400 Zoom employees worldwide.

Calling this a “structured hybrid approach”, a Zoom spokesperson said that this is most effective for Zoom. “As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers. We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently.”

The move is a reversal of Zoom’s previous policy, which allowed employees to work from home indefinitely. Zoom becomes the latest company to end its remote work policy that thrived during pandemic era. Zoom that saw its shares skyrocketing during the pandemic saw a steep fall post pandemic. The company in February cut down nearly 1300 jobs due to decrease in demand of its video-conferencing services.

In the early days of the pandemic, many companies embraced remote work as a way to keep their employees safe and productive. However, as the pandemic dragged on, several companies started calling back their employees to offices. Google, one of the first big tech companies to announce work from home indefinitely, is now considering to call back its employees at least part time. Reportedly, it wants its employees to physically attend its offices, atleast three days a week, as part of its hybrid work policy. This was apparently conveyed to employees via internal memo on company’s mail.

