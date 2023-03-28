Zoom announces collab with OpeAI to bring new AI-powered features to meetings

Zoom, the popular video conferencing app has announced a partnership with OpenAI to incorporate AI capabilities like summarising chat threads, organizing ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more to the app through its Zoom IQ.

“Today we’re announcing that we’re evolving the capabilities of Zoom IQ to become a smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks people’s potential by summarizing chat threads, organizing ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more,” the company announced in a blog post.

Zoom’s collaboration with OpenAI helps expand the AI capabilities of Zoom IQ- its conversational intelligence software. The partnership brings host of new features to the platform such as catch up with a meeting, summarising a long thread, drafting and rephrasing responses, suggest content, or drafting emails.

In case you have missed your meeting, you can ask Zoom IQ to summarise everything that you’ve missed in real time and even “ask further questions.” Zoom IQ can help generate ideas for whiteboard session based on the text prompts. “Once the session ends, Zoom IQ will summarize the meeting and post that recap to Zoom Team Chat, even suggesting actions for owners to take on.”

Furthermore, say you have missed an important meeting and you come back to a long list of messages which can be a little straining to go through. The new and improved Zoom IQ can help get you the gist of the meeting by presenting you with a summary of the entire thread. The Zoom IQ chat compose can draft a response for you or even rephrase it if required.

The new Zoom IQ can also set agenda for a meeting by pulling context from the chat thread. It can suggest content for those follow up emails that you send to your customer. “Zoom IQ assists by reading meeting summaries with customers and even considers already completed tasks. Modify the email to make it your own, and then close the loop from there,” says the company in the blog post.