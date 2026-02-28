A week after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented on the environmental impact of massive AI data centers, Zoho Corporation’s co-founder Sridhar Vembu took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the severe environmental and community impacts of massive data centers. Quoting a viral video exposing issues at Meta’s facility in Mansfield, Georgia, Vembu called for more efficient AI technologies to curb what he described as an “extreme land-grab mindset” driving massive investments in data centers.

Vembu shares video showing data center’s impact on community

Vembu’s commentary references a short video originally shared by user @KellyLMcCarty, detailing the fallout from Meta’s 2 million square foot data center in Mansfield. The footage features interviews with affected residents who report sediment contamination in their drinking water, plummeting water pressure, surging utility bills, and incessant noise pollution disrupting daily life and health.

Visuals in the video show murky water samples, sediment buildup in pipes, and expansive views of the fortified facility, likened to an impenetrable “huge wall.” It also incorporates news clips, including discussions on CNBC about data center stocks and energy demands, as well as broader implications like power grid strain and potential rate hikes for consumers.

One resident laments the proximity, less than 400 yards from a local school, while another describes the site as encroaching on their “peace,” with equestrian activities now overshadowed by the industrial behemoth. The video warns that such facilities, essential for powering AI like Google’s Gemini, consume resources equivalent to entire cities, positioning Mansfield as a cautionary tale: “Your town could be next.”

Vembu amplified these concerns, stating, “Data center water and electricity consumption can seriously affect nearby communities.” He argued that the current trajectory is fueled by financial speculation rather than sustainable innovation, noting, “We can easily 10x or 100x financial capital but energy, water and other infrastructure are not easy.”

Vembu’s post raises concerns for India

Within hours of Vembu’s post going live, many of his followers shared concerns regarding similar consequences for India, especially amid a burgeoning demand for data centers. One user wrote, “Solar and SMR’s are the way to go. Data centers should sign to set up their own power source and possibly on coast line with desalination units. Data centres are not big job creators for local communities, but huge resources suckers. SMR’s will have several barriers, but solar is easier in India.”

Another user added, “reusing the heat is something the EU has been doing already. I have a session with @DeepGreenEnergy on reusing the data center heat. Good to start thinking about this today. We are celebrating sovereign cloud and letting everyone create these DCs, when the truth is that even the villages and many cities are not even getting 24/7 electricity. It’s important to think about this matter now, else we will be in a position where a state turned into an IT hub and now struggling with planning, infra, traffic and roads.”

“India may be behind in AI innovation today, but we can still lead the AI era by building world-class infrastructure. Abundant solar & wind can power energy-hungry data centers. Coastal locations can ease water constraints. If we can’t export AI models yet, we can export AI capacity. Infra leadership can precede innovation,” added another user.