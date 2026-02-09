Investor Anish Moonka has surprised the tech industry by building and launching an iOS app called “10 Minute Gita” without writing a single line of code.

In a post on ‘X’ he mentioned how using artificial intelligence tools and simple text prompts, he turned an idea into a fully functional mobile app in just four days. This effort by him has started conversations across the tech industry about how fast AI is changing the way software is built and who can build it.

What app did Anish Moonka build?

The app, 10 Minute Gita, is designed to help users read and understand the Bhagavad Gita in short daily sessions. It features 239 curated teachings, complete with original Sanskrit verses, English and Hindi translations, explanations, and daily reading reminders. The app also includes streak tracking, offline access, and shareable quote cards, features usually seen in professionally developed apps.

What makes this app different is not just the spiritual content, but the fact that the entire app was created through AI-generated code.

ALSO READ Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu explains why Indian techies excel In leadership roles across global companies abroad

Which Anthropic AI tool was used?

Anish Moonka wrote in his post that he used Claude Code, an AI tool developed by Anthropic, to build the app. Claude Code allows users to create software by simply explaining what they want in plain English. Instead of manually coding layouts, buttons, or logic, Anish Moonka described the features and flow of the app, and the AI generated the required code automatically.

To double-check and refine the output, Anish Moonka also used OpenAI’s Codex, which helped review the generated code and fix errors.

ALSO READ Investor creates Bhagavad Gita app without coding skills; Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu advises developers to explore alternate careers

How much did it cost to build the app?

In his post he mentioned details that the total cost of building the app was just $319.

This included:

$200 for a Claude Max subscription

$20 for ChatGPT Pro

$99 for Apple’s developer account fee

Interestingly this compared to traditional app development costs, which are very high shows how affordable AI-assisted development has become and how easy it is to build an app. Keeping the app building cost in check.

What is Anthropic’s AI used for in app development?

Anthropic’s AI tools like Claude Code are designed to help people build software faster and more easily. They are used to generate app layouts, write backend logic, handle user interactions, and even suggest improvements all based on simple instructions.

This AI by Anthropic lowers the entry barrier for app creation by normal people from non technical background. It has now changed the focus to how easily can someone make an app. Lastly Anish’s app shows how from writing code to clearly explaining ideas AI acts as a co-developer, making software building more accessible than ever.