Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu believes the recent fall in global software stock prices could actually turn into a big opportunity for Indian IT companies. While many investors are worried about the sharp correction in tech stocks, Sridhar Vembu says this slowdown was expected and may help reset the industry in a healthy way.

In a post on social media platform X, Sridhar Vembu explained that software companies, especially in the US, were trading at very high valuations for a long time. According to him, these prices were not realistic and were bound to come down sooner or later.

Software Stocks Were Overpriced

Sridhar Vembu pointed out that many software companies were valued at 30 to 40 times their earnings, which he feels is too high.

He believes a more reasonable valuation would be around 10 to 15 times earnings. As competition increases and customers become more cost-conscious, companies will find it harder to justify high prices for their software products.

He also mentioned that big market corrections like the recent drop in Microsoft’s market value show that investors are now questioning whether these companies can continue to grow at the same pace.

AI is Not The Problem

While some people blame artificial intelligence for the slowdown in software stocks, Sridhar Vembu disagrees. He says AI is not destroying the software industry. Instead, it is increasing competition and reducing the cost of building software.

According to him, AI will make enterprise software cheaper and more accessible, but it will not eliminate the need for software. Businesses will still need tools just at lower prices than before.

Why Indian IT Firms Can Gain?

Sridhar Vembu believes this shift creates a strong opportunity for Indian IT services companies. As global firms look to cut costs and move away from expensive software platforms, Indian IT companies can step in to help.

He says Indian firms can assist businesses in replacing costly software systems and migrating to more affordable alternatives. In some cases, this could help companies reduce software costs by 60 to 80 percent.

Indian IT companies already have good amount of experience in large-scale software migration, system integration, and long-term support. With global clients under pressure to spend less, this skill set could become even more valuable.

Chance During The Slowdown

Sridhar Vembu’s message is clear the current market downturn should not be seen only as bad news.

For Indian IT companies, it may open doors to new projects and long-term growth. As global tech companies are focussing on pricing and efficiency, Indian IT firms can play a key role in helping businesses adapt turning a market slowdown into a real opportunity.