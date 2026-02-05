The Saas(Software as a Service) industry worldwide is proceeding towards a consolidation due to the arrival of artificial intelligence. This also means the upending of long-standing business models according to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu. Replying to a post on ‘X’ Sridhar Vembu that the financial markets are increasingly becoming bearish on the SaaS perspectives in this era AI-assisted coding.

Additionally the spread of AI-assisted coding phenomenon like Vibe coding have only added fuel to the fire. Sridhar Vembu argues that the sector’s core economics are increasingly becoming fragile even the before the complete maturity stage of AI.

What did Sridhar Vembu say?

In a post on ‘X’ Sridhar Vembu wrote “The stock market is becoming very negative about the prospects of SaaS companies in the AI-assisted Code era. Well before the AI revolution, I have said SaaS industry is ripe for consolidation. An industry that spends vastly more on sales and marketing than on engineering and product development was always vulnerable. The venture capital bubble and then the stock market bubble funded a fundamentally flawed, unsustainable model for too long. AI is the pin that is popping this inflated balloon.”

He added on whether Zoho can survive the AI wave “Can Zoho survive the AI wave? It depends on our ability to adapt. I always ask our employees to calmly contemplate our death. When we accept that possibility, we become more fearless and that is when we can calmly chart our course”.

His comments came on the hinge of IT rout across the world followed by Anthropic’s new extension tool in Claude Cowork that can do tasks in legal, data and other like an office teammate. India IT industry lost over Rs 2 lakh crore intraday with Nifty IT falling over 6 per cent.

AI as Catalyst

According to Sridhar Vembu AI is not creating more problems for the SaaS industry however on the contrary. It is accelerating the reckoning of the industry at an even faster speed. He said he had long believed the sector was perfect for consolidation and artificial intelligence is acting as the catalyst that is speeding the feared reckoning.

The shift he says will force the companies to focus more on engineering efficiency, product depth, and resilience rather than growth fueled by aggressive customer acquisition spending.

Zoho’s Survival Hinges On Adaptability

Addressing Zoho’s future directly, Vembu said survival in the AI era depends on the company’s ability to adapt. He emphasized a cultural mindset he encourages internally, urging employees to “calmly contemplate our death” as a way to remove fear and enable clearer long-term planning.

This philosophy, he argued, allows teams to confront disruption realistically rather than defensively.