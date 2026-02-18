Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has pushed back against warnings that artificial intelligence will soon wipe out white-collar jobs. His response came after a senior Microsoft AI’s chief executive officer, Mustafa Suleyman suggested that tools like generative AI could replace professionals such as lawyers and accountants within the next year or two.

However, Sridhar Vembu does not agree with this prediction. He believes that while AI is powerful and will definitely change the way people work, it is unlikely to completely remove white-collar jobs in the near future. According to him, such extreme predictions create unnecessary fear among employees.

Responding to another post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu wrote, “The quoted post makes a strong argument that white collar jobs won’t go away anytime soon due to AI.” The post to which he replied echoed a similar view, arguing that white-collar jobs are unlikely to disappear in 18 months.

In rapidly changing times like this, here is a framework I use:



A balanced view on AI

Instead of focusing on job losses, Vembu says people should prepare themselves for change. He argues that technology has always transformed industries, but it has also created new kinds of work. In his view, AI will reshape jobs rather than eliminate them overnight.

His comments have struck a chord, especially in India’s technology sector, where many professionals are worried about how automation could affect their careers.

Sridhar Vembu’s “AI Survival Kit”

Sridhar Vembu also shared practical advice on how people should deal with rapid technological change. He suggested keeping an open mind and being willing to learn new skills. He advised people not to become too attached to their opinions, as technology evolves quickly and situations can change.

He also stressed the importance of taking action instead of just debating ideas. In short, his message is simple that stay flexible, keep learning, and adapt.

The Tech Industry discourse

The debate over AI and job losses is far from settled. Some experts warn that automation could reduce the need for many traditional roles. Others believe AI will mainly act as a tool that helps workers become more productive.

Sridhar Vembu belongs to the second group. His view offers assurance that while AI will bring major changes, it is not likely to make white-collar workers jobless anytime soon.