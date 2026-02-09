Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shared his thoughts on why Indian tech professionals often do so well in global companies. He disagrees with the common idea that intense pressure in India is the main reason for their success. Instead, Sridhar Vembu says that loyalty, cultural values, and a strong “immigrant drive” help Indians reach leadership roles abroad.

Entrepreneur Jasveer Singh suggested that India’s competitive environment, with high academic and career pressure, makes people resilient. He argued that this “perform or perish” culture prepares Indians to excel once they move to other countries.

Replying to Jasveer’s viewpoint he said, “I will offer a different explanation: Indian employees are some of the most loyal to their organizations and American corporations get to experience this over time. To state it differently, when you consider a cohort of people who joined a company in a given year (say 2000), a much higher proportion of Indians would still be there 20 years later, even adjusting for factors like IQ and education.”

He also added, “Over time, cultural continuity in an organization tends to be with those who stayed long term and it is those people who get promoted. That would explain why Indians are at the top in so many companies in America. Combine that with the fact that every new immigrant group to America has outperformed the “already there” groups – known as the “immigrant drive”. That is not special to Indians.”

Reason Behind Success

Sridhar Vembu, however, believes the key factor is loyalty. He explained on social media that Indian employees often stay with the same company for many years. This long-term commitment helps them gain experience, earn trust, and rise to leadership positions. According to him, it’s not just about intelligence but about staying power.

ALSO READ Investor creates Bhagavad Gita app without coding skills; Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu advises developers to explore alternate careers

He also highlighted the “immigrant drive,” where people moving to a new country work hard to succeed and build stability. Combined with loyalty, this explains why Indians often hold top positions in tech companies globally.

Pressure Isn’t Everything

Sridhar Vembu also challenged the idea that growing up in India is only about stress. He pointed out that India’s extended family system provides emotional support, which can make people more confident and loyal in the workplace. Indians often treat their companies like extended families, strengthening their commitment and trust over time.

While many agreed with Sridhar Vembu’s view online, some critics said loyalty could sometimes be due to lack of other choices rather than a cultural value. They argue the reason for success is more complex.