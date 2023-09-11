ZEB-JUKE BAR 1000: Good home cinema sound

Soundbar speaker systems are preferred over bulky speakers for their compact and portable design, and ability to stream crystal-clear and powerful audio via mobile phones or laptops. When connected to the TV set, a soundbar ensures room filling, surround-style sound to the movie or programme being aired. The only sour point is the high price tags attached to these devices. Thankfully, affordable options are now entering the market.

Take for instance, the ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 from Zebronics. Priced at Rs 9,999, this 2.1 channel soundbar packs Dolby Atmos for a rich audio treat. It offers a comprehensive range of features, from wireless music streaming to seamless TV connectivity.

Whether you’re watching your favourite TV shows, movies, or enjoying your music, it ensures that every sound is emitted with good clarity and detail. Additionally, this dual driver soundbar ensures clear sound reproduction and the subwoofer delivers powerful bass, together delivering a dynamic and quality sound.

And the best part: it handles both streaming and movie sound quite well.

KEY FEATURES

LED display, Dolby Atmos

Multi-connectivity (Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI, Optical-in, USB, Aux)

Dual-driver soundbar

13.33cm subwoofer

Estimated street price: Rs 9,999