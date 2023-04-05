YouTube warns users of new email scam that may allow hackers to steal your data: Everything you need to know

As the technology continues to advance, cybercriminals are also stepping up their game making it increasingly difficult for internet users to stay safe online. In recent past few years, phishing attacks have become an increasingly popular tool used by cybercriminals to gain sensitive information from online users. In the recent most case, YouTube users have been targeted by these cyber attackers.

YouTube has warned its users against this new wave of phishing emails that is in circulation. The email which appears to be from YouTube, informs users that YouTube has changed its policies and urges them to click on the link to review these changes.

YouTube from its official Twitter account has sent out a tweet warning users of this new phishing email: “heads up: we’re seeing reports of a phishing attempt showing no-reply@youtube.com as the sender.” It cautions user not to download or access any file in case they receive this email. While the company is investigating into it, the company suggests users to go through YouTube support page that has tips on how to keep YouTube account safe from suspicious emails.

YouTube phishing scam

Tech influencer Kevin Breeze tweeted details of the phishing email. The email which looks like it is from YouTube has a suspicious email ID no-reply@youtube.com and mentions of a new monetisation policy adopted by YouTube. It urges user to open the document attached with the email to go through the changes. There’s a link included in the email along with a password. While the mail looks convincing in many ways, clicking on the link could compromise your personal data and put your online safety at risk.

Be careful. Session hijackers are now spoofing the YouTube email address!



This is very serious. Don’t fall for it. @YouTubeLiaison pic.twitter.com/i2htCztPLH — kevin breeze (@KevinBreezeTV) April 2, 2023

For the unawares, phishing is one of the tools used by cyber attackers to access sensitive details from unsuspected victims. It is the practise of sending fake or suspicious emails that may look like they’ve come from some reliable source or company. The goal of the attack is to access sensitive data of user including their username and password.