YouTube updates its enforcement policies to give second chance to those violating its community guidelines

YouTube announced that it is updating its enforcement policies to give creators a second chance if they violate the platform’s community guidelines. Under the new policy, creators will have a chance to fix their errors.

YouTube states that the creators will have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a Community Guidelines warning. “These resources will provide new ways for creators to understand how they can avoid uploading content that violates our policies in the future. Completion of the course will lift the warning from a creator’s channel — so long as they don’t violate the same policy for 90 days.”

Basically, creators who receive a warning for violating the guidelines will have 90 days to start with a blank canvas. If they are successful in not repeating the same violation again, the warning will be lifted from their channel.

“We believe this update will help the vast majority of creators who strive to produce content that complies with our Community Guidelines, and will help keep YouTube a safe and responsible platform for everyone,” reads YouTube blog post.

Creators who violate the same policy before reaching the 90 day mark will have their video removed and a strike will be applied to their channel. If the creator violates the same policy after 90 days, YouTube will remove the video and issue another warning. The creator will have the option of taking a new training course. In case the creator receives three strikes within a period of 90 days, they will be subject to termination from YouTube.

YouTube is introducing new policy training courses that creators can take to learn more about the platform’s guidelines. Creators who take and pass these courses will be eligible to have their warnings removed from their channels.

The updated enforcement policies mean that creators need to be more careful about the content they upload to YouTube. If they violate the guidelines, they could receive a warning, a strike, or even have their channel terminated.

Creators who want to avoid violating the guidelines should take the training course according to YouTube and learn more about its guidelines and policies.

