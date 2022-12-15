YouTube to show processing time for videos after upload giving creators more clarity on when to hit publish

YouTube is changing the way users upload their content on the video-sharing platform. The company via its Google Support page has mentioned the new process for video uploading which will reportedly help creators to share several videos on the platform regularly.

The company says that with the help of this new update, it will show them how long it takes for a video to get processed after they upload it on the platform. Viewers will be able to view the processing time for SD, HD and 4K videos. Videos with 4K or HD quality will obviously take more time.

The company via its Twitter handle confirmed the same.

more info, less guessing



starting today, you'll see time estimates for how long it'll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish!



— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 13, 2022

Earlier, when users used to upload videos on YouTube, they were shown two different waiting periods before the process began. One of them was the time that YouTube needed to upload the file from your computer into the account, and the other one being, the amount of time YouTube would take to process the file into a full-quality video.

With the new process, users can begin by signing in to YouTube Studio. After that, in the top-right corner, click on the ‘Create’ option and then ‘Upload Videos’.

Once this is done, select the required file that the user would like to upload. You can also upload 15 videos at a time. Make sure you click on the Edit option situated on each file to edit the video details.

With the new process, the estimated time for the quality processing part is the new option which has been added.

This change might seem like a minute one but the incorporation of this one step will help content creators to share a video as fast as possible.

For availability, it is expected that the feature will soon be rolled out for all users.

