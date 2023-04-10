YouTube to reportedly get real-time lyrics, sleep timer features: Details  

YouTube has been working relentlessly on improving the features of the app. The Google-owned company has recently rolled out a new real-time lyrics feature on YouTube music. The feature will allow the users to sing along with their favourite song while the lyrics will be displayed on the screen as it is being sung. This feature is already available on applications like Spotify and Jio Saavn. This feature is being rolled out on all Android and iOS devices according to a report published on 9to5 Google’s website.

To check this feature we updated our YouTube Music app and found out that this feature is live now on the app. To use this YouTube music feature you need to update the app from your Google Play Store or Apple app store.

With this feature, YouTube Music is also reportedly rolling out a new feature known as “Sleep timer”. According to a report published on 9to5 Google, YouTube has not widely rolled out this feature as it is still working on making available the “real-time lyrics” feature on both Android and IOS devices. The “sleep timer” feature could be lucrative for those who like to fall asleep while listening to music. This feature will automatically stop playing music after the time which has been set on the timer, this will make it easy for the users to avoid playbacks playing in the background while they are asleep.

Recently, YouTube updated its music app and introduced a feature where the user can download more than 200 recently played songs. This feature was introduced in mid-January and was available to the users last month though this feature is still not present on YouTube music on iOS.