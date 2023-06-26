YouTube to make it easier for creators to pick the perfect thumbnail for content; know how

For a content creator on YouTube, every aspect of video is very important. Acknowledging this fact, YouTube is rolling out its next update. A new tool being tested by YouTube which is being called “Test & Compare.” This new feature seeks to make choosing the best thumbnail for your YouTube video easier. With this tool, artists can upload three distinct thumbnails for a single video, and YouTube can test them all in secret to see which one performs the best.

Currently, the feature is under trial and is accessible to only a few hundred creators. However, reportedly, the platform is planning to make the beta version available to thousands of creators in the coming months. Reports suggest that the launch of this feature will take place in the coming year.

YouTube claims that its users have been asking for a new tool that enables A/B testing. Given their critical function in drawing viewers, video thumbnails are especially in need of this feature. A report containing the watch time percentage for each thumbnail examined through A/B testing will be provided by YouTube’s Test & Compare tool, which is currently under development.

Apart from developing this feature, YouTube is set to roll out a feature that will help creators dub their videos seamlessly in different languages. To make content accessible to a larger audience, the creators are often required to dub their videos in different languages. With this feature, it will be easier for users to dub their videos with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). At VidCon, YouTube asserted that it is bringing the team from Google’s Area 120 incubator’s AI- powered dubbing service, Aloud.

As per Aloud’s website, the feature would first translate the video and then provide a transcription of it. One can check and edit it accordingly. The dub is then created after translation. YouTube claims that dubbing videos will not only become as simple as editing text but also easy to use. Dubbing videos would help the content creator realise an audience that they might not have comprehended. With Aloud, the language barrier between creators and a potential new audience across the world would be removed.

The feature to choose a thumbnail for your video was announced in a video by the platform. YouTube has acknowledged that the thumbnail of the video plays an important role in attracting viewers. So, it is of prime importance to choose a thumbnail appealing enough to compel the viewers to tap on one’s video. With this feature, YouTube will finally have its A/B test in place.