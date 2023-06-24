YouTube to make it easier for creators to dub videos in different languages with AI: Know how

Producing video content is a fun process, but to make it accessible to a larger audience, one is sometimes required to provide the content in more than one language. With YouTube’s upcoming plan, one is covered. YouTube aims to make it simpler for its users to dub their videos in different languages with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI). The platform said at VidCon on Thursday that it is bringing the team from Google’s Area 120 incubator’s AI-powered dubbing service, Aloud.

Also Read: YouTube is cracking down on fan channels as it updates its impersonation policies

According to the website for Aloud, your video is initially translated by the programme, which then provides you with a transcription that you may check and adjust. The dub is then created after translation.

As a creator, you would want to create content that can be accessed by people irrespective of the place they live and the language they speak. In a video released by Aloud on YouTube, Nolan Karimov, the content creator of Kings & Generals, said, “I always wanted to share my passion for history with the world, but I was limited by language.”

Further, Torie Bates, Program Manager of Applied Digital Skills at Google, expressed, “We wanted to expand our applied digital skills curriculum to more countries and languages to help people across the world learn new technology skills.”

Aloud notes that dubbing videos is a very time-consuming activity and, at times, can be very expensive. However, the service asserts that creators can create dub videos without the strain of financial hassle.

According to YouTube, dubbing with Aloud is simple, like editing text. Further, it is quite easy to use as well. Dubbing videos helps the content creator and the platform as a whole become accessible to an enormous audience that could not even be comprehended. Aloud is facilitating the removal of language barriers between creators and their potential new audiences all across the world.

According to YouTube’s Amjad Hanif, “hundreds” of creators have already participated in testing the service. According to spokesperson Jessica Gibby, Aloud is currently available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Hanif also claims that Aloud supports a “few” languages with “more to come” in the future.

Aloud could be a helpful tool even with its limited language selection as more and more creators add multi-language dubs to their videos. YouTube is eventually “working to make translated audio tracks sound like the creator’s voice, with more expression, and with lip sync,” according to Hanif. According to Gibby, those features are scheduled for 2024.

Anyone who wishes to know how this service works can visit the website of Aloud (aloud.area120.google.com) to request early access and experience how dubbing can reimagine your content.

Apart from launching new features, YouTube has recently updated its policies with regards to impersonation. The fan channels that seem to impersonate the larger, original channel will have to face scrutiny under the new policies and now face the threat of termination. YouTube notes that there is a fine line between adoration and outright impersonation, and with these policies, the platform seeks to put a stop to those who cross this line.