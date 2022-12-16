YouTube to let mobile users queue videos to watch later but there’s a catch

Video-sharing platform, YouTube is all set to launch a new feature dubbed as, ‘Add to Queue’, as per a report by 9to5Google. The company is currently testing out this feature on Android and iOS devices and will continue the same time till January 2023. The catch is, it will only be available to paying customers, aka those who subscribe to YouTube Premium.

For all those who don’t know, YouTube’s ‘Add to Queue’ feature is already available for Web users.

Right now, all mobile users have to either click on ‘Save to Watch later’ or ‘Save to playlist’ to get back to watching something which they would like to watch later. These two options seem to be more permanent where users are required to remove the videos after watching them.

However, once the new feature is live, users will be able to go to the three dots mentioned right next to the videos and click on the ‘Play last in queue’ option situated at the very top of the list.

Upon doing this, YouTube will automatically create a queue at the bottom of the ongoing video or screen. It will also enable users to rearrange the videos, shuffle playback and much more.

Keep in mind that YouTube Shorts won’t be included in this feature.

In order to test this feature (which only YouTube premium subscribers can), the user will first have to tap on their profile avatar there in the top-right corner. After this go to the Settings option, and click on Try new features. Once this is enabled, there are chances that the app might take time to load the feature.

The feature will be available for testing till January 28, the exact date of the rollout has not yet been announced.

All those, who haven’t yet tried out this feature on the desktop can do it by first visiting the YouTube website. Then find a video which needs to be added to the queue. Click on More and then select ‘Add to queue’.

YouTube on its support page mentions that the queue won’t be saved once the browser is closed.

