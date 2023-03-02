YouTube to introduce generative AI tools for creators in coming months: Neal Mohan

The growing popularity of ChatGPT has taken the tech space by storm, with many big companies planning to incorporate the technology into their platforms. Google announced Bard chatbot, while Microsoft launched Bing AI. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced its plans to increase efforts in this area, while Twitter is also reported to be investing in AI technology. Now, Google-owned YouTube wants to join the ongoing AI war with plans to introduce generative AI tools for creators on its platform in the coming months.

The company’s new chief, Neal Mohan, in a letter to the YouTube community, has said that the company will roll out a creation tool this year that will let users record a YouTube Short in a side-by-side layout with both Shorts and YouTube videos. This will let creators add their take on the trend or join in with reactions, aimed at increasing engagement on YouTube Shorts- the short-form video section of YouTube.

Talking about future plans, Neal stated that the power of AI “will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible.” He explained that creators, using generative AI capabilities, will be able to virtually swap outfits or create a “fantastical film setting.”

While he didn’t reveal any timeline or delve deep into the features, he informed that these features will take some time as the company will develop them with “thoughtful guardrails” as well as “protections to embrace this technology responsibly.”

“We face challenging economic headwinds and uncertain geopolitical conditions. AI presents incredible creative opportunities, but must be balanced by responsible stewardship. Creators, viewers, and advertisers have more choices about where to spend their time than ever before and platforms like YouTube need to deliver across a range of formats while investing in the policies that protect platforms from real-world harm.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E are some of the most successful examples of generative AI technology. The technology itself refers to a form of artificial intelligence that can produce varied types of content like images, text, audio, and more.