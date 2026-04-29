YouTube is starting to move past the usual keyword-based search with its new experimental feature, “Ask YouTube.” While most AI chatbots pull together text from across the web, this feature is built around YouTube’s massive video library, using it as the main source of information. The result feels less like reading and more like exploring a topic through both explanation and visuals.

What really sets it apart is how it blends different types of content. Rather than showing a long block of text, “Ask YouTube” provides carefully selected video clips. It can even take you to the exact moment in a video where something is explained, so you don’t have to keep skipping ahead to find what you need. This makes the whole experience faster, clearer, and far more engaging.

According to Google, which owns YouTube, the experiment is live for YouTube Premium users in the US who are 18 or older. It introduces a new “Ask YouTube” button inside the search bar. Tapping it brings up suggested prompts, and if you open it without typing anything, you’ll see a full-screen interface with ideas for what to ask, along with a text box.

Here’s how it works: Examples

If you’re in the experiment, you can try it out by selecting “Ask YouTube” in the search bar. For example, you can ask for help planning a 3-day road trip from San Francisco to Santa Barbara, and you’ll get a structured, step-by-step itinerary instead of a list of videos.

The response will bring together a new mix of long-form videos, Shorts, and informative text featuring local tips and must-see stops. You can ask follow-up questions like, “Where can I find good coffee?” to explore local spots along your route.

YouTube will surface videos and relevant video segments, accompanied by their titles and channel details, to make it easy to discover new creators and jump into the most helpful content from your search.

Instead of typing something like “best beginner DSLR camera,” users can ask a more natural question, such as, “What’s a good camera for travel vlogging under $1,000?” The system then responds with a selection of relevant videos and key clips taken from longer content—saving you from jumping between multiple searches. You can also refine the results by asking follow-up questions, without having to start from scratch.

This feature will be available for non-Premium users in the future.

The way people search is clearly evolving:

Across Google’s ecosystem, the way people search is clearly evolving. It’s no longer just about typing a few keywords—there’s a growing shift toward asking questions in a more natural, conversational way. Features like AI Mode in Google Search, powered by Gemini, already allow users to explore topics through multi-step interactions.

With “Ask YouTube,” this same approach is now being applied to video. It brings a more interactive way to explore content on YouTube, which remains one of Google’s most extensive and valuable content platforms.