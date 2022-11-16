YouTube Shorts big feature update to let creators add longer music tracks to videos; know more details

YouTube has finally expanded the time limit for music on YouTube Shorts by 60 seconds. Additionally, all creators will be able to remix sounds for 60 seconds now from other videos. Previously, creators only got 15 seconds to remix.

YouTube has stated that all creators will soon start seeing this new development and will be able to add music to their videos while deciding on music. This feature will be available for both iOS and Android users globally. However, in some cases the songs will only be for 30 seconds in length because of licensing restrictions, said YouTube.

Companies such as TikTok and others must negotiate with songs, rights holders and others before it is put on YouTube Shorts.

With this development, YouTube Shorts is more competitive with its rivals which include Instagram Reels and TikTok.

In order to put longer music for videos, users can simply tap on the ‘+’ sign which will lead the user to the Shorts camera in the mobile app. After doing this, click on the audio track from the library. While choosing the sound for the audio picker, users will be able to select the duration time at their convenience.

Keep in mind that the video recording duration is also changed in the Shorts camera if the longer audio option is to be used.

To avoid any confusion, the video length on YouTube Shorts will remain the same, which is 60 seconds.

Speaking of remixing videos, YouTube, earlier this year launched the remix feature which will allow Shorts creators to sample clips from pre-existing YouTube videos and then make their own version and publish it on the platform.

Other than this, YouTube also confirmed the launch of Shopping on YouTube Shorts. This new feature is currently being beta tested with US creators which allows them to tag products from their own stores. At the moment, viewers in the US, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can interact with these tags.

ALSO READ | YouTube launches Primetime Channels to bring more than 30 services in one place