YouTube has something grave for all of you, and it’s related to ads. For free-tier members, YouTube serves both short and long-format ads on long-duration videos to manage its balance sheets and stay in business, whereas Premium members pay fee to not watch ads at all. So far, most long and some short 30-second ads can be skipped, something which might change in the coming months, especially for viewers on TV. The Google-owned video platform is reportedly testing a new advertisement format that will show 30-second ads that viewers cannot skip when watching content on smart TVs or connected TV devices.

Longer ads on smart TVs

Under the new format, some users watching YouTube on TV may see 30-second ads that must be watched completely before the video starts. Earlier, viewers usually saw ads that could be skipped after five seconds or two shorter ads of around 15 seconds.

With this update, YouTube may replace those formats with longer old-school TV-style ad breaks that cannot be skipped. This means viewers might have to wait a bit longer before their chosen video begins.

The feature is mainly aimed at users watching YouTube through smart TVs, streaming sticks, or other connected TV devices. This shows how YouTube is changing its advertising strategy, especially as more people take to watching content on larger screens other than smartphones. Think of it as an economic opportunity for the streaming giant, where it wants viewers to pay for a ad-free experience.

Why is YouTube introducing unskippable ads?

This update comes as more people are watching YouTube on television screens. Over the last few years, TV has become one of the fastest-growing platforms for YouTube viewing.

Because of this change, YouTube wants to bring an experience that is closer to traditional television advertising, where viewers usually watch full commercials during breaks.

Longer ads will benefit advertisers. A 30-second ad gives brands more time to explain their products compared to shorter ad formats.

The platform is also using advanced technology from its parent company, Google, to decide which ad format works best. Depending on the viewer and the content, YouTube may show ads that are 6 seconds, 15 seconds, or 30 seconds long.

What it means for viewers?

For people who watch YouTube for free, this change could mean longer non-skippable ad breaks while consuming content on TV. The experience may feel more similar to watching regular television, where ads play fully before the program continues. For those who can’t withstand ads, the YouTube Premium subscription is always helpful.

Note that this feature is still being tested. If it rolls out widely, YouTube users watching on TV may soon have to sit through longer, unskippable ads before their videos start.