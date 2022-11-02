YouTube launches Primetime Channels to bring more than 30 services in one place

Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime video now have a new competitor to watch out for. Google’s streaming platform YouTube is all set to enter the streaming war. The company on Tuesday, via a blog post, announced the launch of Primetime Channels- its latest attempt to bring 34 channels into one place. The new feature will directly bring content from streaming services you have subscribed to into the main YouTube app.

YouTube mentions that the feature will show content from SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+’s original series RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, AMC+, ViX+, Law and Crime, Magnolia Selects and 30 other streaming services. Users will also be able to watch NBA Pass.

Primetime Channels will feature shows and movies along with trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.



About the availability of the service, the new service can be found in YouTube’s Movies and Shows hub which is present in the Explore tab. From there, users will be able to sign into another channel which will then appear directly on the YouTube homepage. The service will be available to everyone and can be accessed directly from the YouTube app.



YouTube is currently offering the service Primetime Channels to users in the US. However, it is expected that this service might expand to other international users in the future as well.

The company further mentions that it is planning to work with other partners to bring more content options.



Confirming the news, Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer of Paramount Streaming said, “the streaming services were excited to expand our partnership with YouTube.”



The blog also mentions when users will use Primetime Channels, content from all the streaming platforms will happen side by side with videos from creators on YouTube.



Google also has Google TV which already offers a similar service where users can view content from everywhere. However, this medium is not available for viewing everywhere like YouTube.

