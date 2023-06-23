YouTube is cracking down on fan channels as it updates its impersonation policies.

YouTube has updated its policies in regards to fan channels. So, the fan channels that have a little too much in common with their “idol’s” channel are going to be subjected to these policies.

Success can be challenging given the countless active channels on YouTube. Fan channels created by other users frequently focus on larger channels that have been online for a while and have amassed thousands, if not millions, of subscribers. There is a narrow line between adoration and outright impersonation, but these fan channels are intended to offer content based on the original creator’s content.

To overcome this, YouTube has revised its guidelines on impersonation, how it relates to fan channels that often cross that thin line, and how to stop it. Fan channels are permitted under the new policy, but it must be evident that they are fan accounts rather than copies of the original content.

As per the new policies, a channel can be terminated if it replicates the general design of another channel as well as minute elements like a profile photo or background. So, at heart, if a channel seems to copy another channel, it would fall outside the ambit of the guidelines regarding impersonation policy.

Creators are urged to make it clear that the account is a fan channel in order to get around this. Along with that, it should be clear that the channel “does not represent the original creator, artist, or entity that the channel is celebrating.”

The updated policy will come into effect on August 21. The channels that do not follow these guidelines would fall under the “impersonation” category and would face the danger of termination.

Previously, YouTube rolled out a new feature known as “1080p Premium.” As the name suggests, this is accessible only to premium-tier users. With this feature, YouTube is planning to enhance its 1080p streaming for its users on the app. Initially, this feature was rolled out for iOS, but now the platform has plans to roll it out for Android users as well. This update would reportedly utilise a higher bitrate (the data transfer speed).

According to Google, a higher bitrate results in a picture that is more enhanced, effective, and has better motion. Naturally, given the limits of the permitted pixels, 1080p can only improve so much before it needs to be classified as a different resolution. You can decide whether to use a data-hungry version of FHD or not, depending on whether you intend to stream YouTube videos over a cellular or home network.

Some users have already spotted this feature on their apps, as it appears above the standard 1080p resolution. Further, this upgrade does not mean that YouTube is downgrading the standard 1080p quality. No matter what subscription level, every user would continue to receive the same 1080 resolution. There are two 1080p options for people who are willing to pay for YouTube Premium, with the top one having a higher bitrate. The premium version will use more data but should result in somewhat better picture quality.