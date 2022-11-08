YouTube is bringing its vertical, ‘mobile-first’ Shorts videos to TV

YouTube has announced that it is bringing YouTube Shorts- the 60 seconds videos- on TV. In a giant leap from mobile to TV, YouTube has launched Shorts to TV. Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, via official blog post informed that YouTube is expanding its viewing access to Shorts to TV screen.

“Coming soon to a TV near you … Shorts! Starting today, viewers will be able to enjoy these bright bursts of video (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home,” reads the blog post. YouTube launched Shorts globally in year 2021.

Mohan in the same blog post explains the journey behind the new move. “To make this moment happen, product managers, engineers, designers and researchers from the Shorts and TV teams came together to discuss how to bring this new video format to the big screen. It was important that the Shorts experience on TV felt consistent with what the community sees on mobile and also natural on the bigger screen,” he added.

YouTube in its research found that “would be unique perks of watching Shorts on the big screen.” The company feels that Shorts on TV is easier to watch with others, and the larger screen makes it a more comfortable viewing experience.

Shorts will be rolling out on all TV models of 2019 and later over the coming weeks. It will also come to the newer game consoles. Those owning a smart TV will soon be able to view Shorts on their TV.