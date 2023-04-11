YouTube gets offline viewing, four other crucial updates but only these users can access them 

Google-owned YouTube recently released the top 5 premium features that are included in its premium version. The YouTube premium version offers a lot to users apart from giving them an ad-free experience and background play. With releasing the top 5 premium features YouTube also released that more than 80 million users have subscribed to YouTube Premium. Let’s look at the premium features that YouTube released.

Queuing: This feature enables the user to decide what video to play next. YouTube has said that they are expanding this in phones and tablets which will give users complete control over what they are watching.

Video sharing on multiple devices: With YouTube Premium the user can share the video in Google Meet where all the attendees can view the video regardless if they are premium members or free users. In the coming weeks, YouTube will roll out this feature on iOS too.

Jumping back into YouTube videos: Premium YouTube members can continue watching videos wherever they left off even as they switch between devices, allowing them to jump back in without a single interruption.

Offline viewing: With the help of “smart downloads” YouTube premium members can view videos without the Internet too. With this feature, premium users can watch videos on the go.

· Enhanced video quality on iOS too: In the coming week YouTube will be launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS which will enable premium users to view the video in high quality. This enhanced 1080p quality setting will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.

With these premium features, YouTube is also working on bringing in updates that will enhance the user experience and make it more intriguing for the users.