If you have been longing to get a PlayStation 5 in anticipation of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated magnum opus – GTA VI, you know the ideal time to get the console is right now. Sony has raised the global prices of the PS5 console, making it pricier by $150 in the US market. India is yet to see a price hike for the console, but you can expect Sony’s Indian arm to follow suit.

However, it’s not the traditional video game economics that are making the PS5 console pricier. You can blame the ongoing supply shortage for chips for training ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI models. And then there’s the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran, bottlenecking the world’s supply chain of crucial minerals and resources.

Sony PS5 prices shoot up after 5 years

On March 27, 2026, Sony announced a major global price hike for its PS5 lineup, effective from April 2. In the US, the standard PS5 will jump $100 to $649.99, and the Digital Edition will rise to $599.99. The premium PS5 Pro will increase by $150 to $899.99. Even the PlayStation Portal remote player will also climb from $199.99 to $249.99. Sony has also confirmed price adjustments across Europe, the UK, and Japan.

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The price hike marks the second time Sony has raised the price within a year, following a $50 hike in mid-2025. This also makes it the first time that an ageing game console becomes more expensive rather than getting more affordable, especially when rumours of the next-generation consoles are on the horizon.

Sony explained why it tinkered with the price. “We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” said Isabelle Tomatis, Sony’s VP of global marketing.

But why is the Sony PS5 more expensive than before?

One of the biggest reasons why computers, smartphones, and now gaming consoles are getting pricey is due to the AI industry – one that relies on memory chips, GPUs, and many more computing resources to build large data centers that train advanced generative AI models. The additional demand for memory chips led manufacturers to prioritise higher-margin chips for servers over those used in consumer devices like gaming consoles. As a result, the market faces a chip shortage.

This shortage in memory chip supply has tightened supply and driven up prices for the components inside every PS5 console. Analysts note that memory costs have elevated, with key RAM modules now costing more than entire consoles once did. The AI-driven “RAMageddon” is squeezing the entire consumer electronics sector, forcing companies like Sony to pass on higher production costs to buyers.

The geopolitical shock only adds to the woes

If the pressure from the AI space wasn’t enough, the escalating conflict in the Middle East has put more pressure on the global chip supply chain. Iran’s attack on Qatar’s natural gas export facility forced a shutdown, threatening global helium supplies. Qatar accounts for roughly one-third of the world’s helium supply, and helium is critical for semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Qatar’s state-owned gas company reported a 14% slash in helium exports following the incident. If the disruption lingers, it will further inflate chip production costs. Helium’s role in chip fabrication makes it indispensable for modern electronics, including the PS5.

Note that Sony didn’t name the Qatar incident as one of the reasons behind the price hike. However, the hint is certainly there.

PS5 price hike: Impact on gaming industry

In the October-December 2025 holiday quarter, Sony PS5 sales already dropped 16% year-over-year to 8 million units. Analysts warn that higher prices could further dampen console demand in 2026. Fortnite maker Epic Games also cited sluggish console sales as one reason for cutting 1,000 jobs lately, thus showing the ripple effects across the gaming industry.

For consumers, the hikes mean a standard PS5 now costs nearly 30% more than it did just over a year ago in some markets. Gamers planning to upgrade or buy for the first time, especially ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI release, face a tougher decision.

It’s not just Sony that is suffering the wrath of the chip supply chain issues. Rival console brand Microsoft also raised Xbox prices last year, thus suggesting that the pressure is industry-wide.

Will India see price hikes too?

While Sony is yet to make changes to the India pricing for the PS5 consoles, you can expect the company to make updates as soon as the calendar turns to April. Sony had already raised the price of the PS5 console last year by Rs 5,000, bringing the cost of the base PS5 Digital console to Rs 49,990, and the PS5 disc edition costing Rs 54,990.

Should you buy a new PS5, Xbox Series X now?

With the consoles costing more than ever, critics and experts of the field now recommend considering gaming rigs. Custom gaming PCs might be slightly more expensive to build and demand more complex maintenance procedures, but the cheaper game prices and easier distribution on the PC platform make them a tempting choice, especially when consoles now cost more.

Another broadly suggested tip for gamers is to explore the used console market for finding a good deal on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

That said, if you were adamant on getting a brand new console, it would be wise to wait out the current geopolitical scenario and look for an easing situation in the semiconductor industry.