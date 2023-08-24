scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Your Gmail, Drive set to get safer as Google plans to inject more AI into Workspace

The new features are designed to help organisations protect their data from cyberattacks, improve security, and comply grant them with more granular controls over data use and access.

Written by Priya Pathak
Your Gmail, Drive set to get safer as Google plans to inject more AI into Workspace
These new controls use machine learning to identify and classify sensitive data, and then prevent it from being accidentally or intentionally shared outside of the company l Image from Reuters

Google Workspace, the company’s productivity and collaboration suite, is getting a major security pump up with new AI-powered features. The new features are designed to help organisations protect their data from cyberattacks, improve security, and comply grant them with more granular controls over data use and access.

One of the key new features is enhanced data loss prevention (DLP) controls in Gmail. These new controls use machine learning to identify and classify sensitive data, and then prevent it from being accidentally or intentionally shared outside of the company. It is already available in Google Chat, Drive and Chrome. These DLP controls can help prevent employees from accidentally sharing company’s critical information like finances or customer data.

ALSO READ l Meta to roll out default end-to-end encryption in Messenger

Also Read

Google Drive gets the ability to automatically classify and label data. It is already available in preview. With this, the administrators can now use confidentiality-preserving AI models, customised uniquely for their organisation, to automatically classify and label new and existing files in Drive. Data protection controls, such as DLP or CAA, can then be applied based on the security policy. This feature uses machine learning to identify the type of data in a file, such as financial, medical, or customer data. This information can then be used to apply appropriate security controls to the file, such as restricted access or encryption.

Drive also get added security feature that allows admins to set criteria, such as device location or security status for any sensitive content in Drive. User should meet these criteria in order to access the content. This feature will be available later this year in preview.

Google is also adding new client-side encryption (CSE) improvements to encourage digital sovereignty. These enhancements give organisations more control over their data. These enhancements include support of mobile apps in Google Calendar, Gmail, and Meet, the ability to set CSE as default for select organisational units, guest access support in Meet, comments support in Docs, and the ability for users to view, edit, or convert Microsoft Excel files. CSE customers also get the ability to store their encryption keys with their trusted partner in the country of their choice.  Additionally, Google is also making it possible to let organisations choose where their data will be processed, in EU or US. Organisations also have the option to store a copy of their Workspace data in a country of their choice.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

More Stories on
Google
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 13:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS