Your Apple iPhone phone app is set to get its biggest update in years with iOS 17

Apple is set to release its latest iOS 17 software in September along with the next-gen iPhones. Previewed in June, iOS 17 is currently in beta testing and will bring new features for Phone, FaceTime, Messages, a new app for journaling and small improvements in other apps. Apple in the next iOS update has revamped the phone app. It will let you create customised Contact Posters that people see when you call them.

The overhauled phone app also gets real-time transcription of the message that can be seen on the Lock Screen as the person is speaking. But one of the biggest changes that you will ever see in the iPhone’s phone app will be relocation of the hang up button.

The beta iOS 17 version shows the “End call” button moved to the lower-right hand corner of the screen. Currently, we have it in the bottom center of the screen. In iOS 17, you will see the red end call button below the mute button and next to the keypad button.

ALSO READ l Apple iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta out, these are upgrades you get

The new change doesn’t seem to be liked by many as people on social media have given mostly negative feedback to it.

One user wrote on Twitter, “I mean sure, let’s throw away years of built up muscle memory by over a billion people. What could go wrong?”

Another one wrote, “Feels like bad move from an accessibility perspective. Even w/color, having start/end call button isolated helps visual location. Middle button also gives = access to lefties & righties. Moving other buttons in line above ctr start/end would still allow for new contact posters.”

Other iOS 17 features that you should know about include Namedrop- a functionality that lets you exchange contact information by bringing your iPhone near another iPhone. It works with Apple Watch also. FaceTime supports both audio and video call messages. FaceTime also gets a wide range of reactions now.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.