You’ll soon be able to tag multiple people in your Instagram Story using a single mention

Instagram is testing a new feature to encourage collaborations on the platform. The new feature, which currently is said to be under works, will let users tag more than one person in their story using a single mention.

The new group mention feature will users tag multiple friends in a story or tag an entire group with a single mention. This was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his Instagram broadcast channel.

“We’re testing a way to tag a group of people in a story using a single mention. Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new stories. So if you’re on a summer trip with friends, you can more easily include everyone without needing to tag each person individually,” Mosseri wrote.

The new group mention feature will help your Instagram Stories look less cluttered and offer a more viewing area to others. Currently, to tag many people, you have to enter each one’s tag. The group mention feature is a convenient way to tag multiple friends in a story without having to type out each friend’s username individually. This can be very helpful for group photos and videos, where it can be difficult to remember everyone’s username. The feature is under testing and could soon roll out to users in the coming weeks.

Instagram is also said to be working on another collaborative feature that will allow users to add their photos and videos to existing posts. This will give users more flexibility to share their stories and experiences with their followers. The feature was first spotted by popular app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. According to the screenshot shared by him, when enabled, this feature will let others adds photos and videos to the post. However, added media has to be approved by the original creator. Also, the added media is only visible on the original post and not shared to participating user’s feed or profile.

